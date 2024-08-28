Did Wizards’ 2nd Overall Pick Alex Sarr Really Sign Shoe Deal With Phat Farm? Exploring Viral Tweet

The NBA is gearing up to witness its next lot of superstars performing their way out in the league. Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr has been under the spotlight since the 2024 NBA Draft, where he was selected as the No. 2 pick.

Despite a tumultuous pre-draft cycle, Sarr's stock remained high, and he is expected to be a key player for the Wizards in the upcoming season. Alongside fellow rookies Carlton Carrington and Kyshawn George, Sarr is anticipated to contribute significantly to the team's efforts in the 2024-25 season.

Among all the anticipation, a tweet recently went viral claiming that Sarr has signed a show deal with clothing brand Phat Farm. Although the tweet was fake and made from a parody account, it left netizens to believe it might be true.

The post was made to potentially mock the young star as his recent days around the court did not end well. Following Sarr’s challenging Summer League experience , he is gearing up for his much-anticipated NBA debut. With considerable attention on his performance, the towering center is expected to have a pivotal role in the Wizards' campaign.

He is considered a serious contender for the Rookie of the Year award, and is set to face his first major challenge against the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, on October 24. This matchup will provide an early test for Sarr as he faces off against experienced NBA talent, including the likes of Al Horford.

The tough tests don't end there for Alex Sarr, as his second game will see him square off against the formidable frontcourt of the Cleveland Cavaliers, including Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The early part of the season will certainly be a trial by fire for the young rookie, but it will provide an opportunity for him to showcase his abilities against some of the league's best big men.

All eyes will be on Sarr as he looks to make a strong impression in his NBA debut and establish himself within the league. However, amid backlash for his Summer League performance, he has been receiving immense support from his admirers as well.

Many NBA fans are excited and praise the Wizards’ decision to select Alexandre Sarr as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The 7-foot center has captured the hearts of fans with his remarkable height and versatility, showcasing a rare combination of length and agility with a 7'5" wingspan.

Many fans have hailed Sarr as the "best pick in the draft," recognizing his ability to run the floor and maneuver with exceptional fluidity for a player of his stature. His selection has sparked widespread enthusiasm, especially considering his previous standing as the anticipated No. 1 pick and his subsequent acquisition by the Wizards after canceling a workout with the Atlanta Hawks.