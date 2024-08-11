Did ‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Really Say She Hooked Up With Every Olympian? Exploring Viral Claim

The 2024 Olympics did not live up to Alica Schmidt's expectations. The German track sensation, called the "world's sexiest athlete," fell short in the women's 4×400-meter relay, finishing eighth in the second heat of Friday's preliminary round.

The blonde stunner's Paris campaign came to an end as only the top four teams from the first and second heats advanced to the final on Saturday. Schmidt and her three companions ran 3:26.95, while Jamaica won the heat in 3:24.92.

But, there has been a viral rumor surrounding Schmidt that she hooked up with every Olympian at the Paris Olympics 2024. A post on Instagram has been going viral which says, “Alica Schmidt, World’s Sexiest Olympian athlete revealed she hooked upp with everyone at Olympics.”

So, first of all, the claims on her hooking up are all false. The page that posted this was a meme page that posts funny content.



After racing in the 4x400 meter mixed relay at the Paris Games, German sprinter Jean Paul Bredau questioned the choice to choose Schmidt, 25, over his girlfriend, Luna Bulmahn.

Bredau eventually apologized for his remarks, but Bulmahn expressed her displeasure on social media and was withdrawn from the squad before the women's relay.

When asked about Bulmahn's departure, Schmidt stated, "The decision was not made by us, but by the board and the coaches. That was probably the best decision for the team. We trust the coaches."

Advertisement

Schmidt, called the "world's sexiest athlete," was then questioned about if she had talked with Bulmahn since the controversy.

To which she replied: "I don't want to say anything more about the topic now. It's about the sporting performance."

Bredau and Bulmahn train with Schmidt in Berlin.It remains to be seen if this will continue after the Olympics, with Schmidt stating that she has yet to contemplate her future.

She continued, "I haven't thought about that yet [her training set-up in Berlin]. That's also something my trainer will decide."

Bredau was also questioned about the training group, to which he responded: "I can't say anything about that at the moment. We'll see if we continue to train in Berlin."

Schmidt will take part in the women's 4x100m final on Friday evening. The German men's team, which included Bredau, failed to get to the final. Bredau and Schmidt also failed to assist their country get to the final of the 4x400m mixed relay.

Advertisement

Despite the absence of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Team USA won the first heat with the quickest time (3:21.44). Great Britain, France, and Belgium also qualified.

Schmidt, who has over seven million Instagram and TikTok followers, raced in the mixed 4×400-meter relay last week. Team Germany finished eighth and was eliminated.

Also Read: 5 Most Gorgeous Female Athletes Who Competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics: Ft. Suni Lee and Sha’Carri Richardson