Did WWE Just Pitch Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton Match In Future; Fans Speculate

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes currently sits atop the top of the WWE mountain ever since he conquered Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 to clinch the Undisputed WWE Championship. With his monumental win, he finished his story and is positioned to be the next face of the company.

Moreover, the Prodigal Son has been on a quest to become a fighting champion ever since winning the title at The Show of Shows, welcoming all challengers to challenge his Kingdom and attempt to take his throne.

Amidst his ongoing path, Rhodes recently encountered an old rival from his past with WWE possibly planting the seeds for a potential showdown going forward.

Is WWE building towards a Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes match?

The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, SmackDown. A backstage segment saw Cody walking around when he encountered Randy Orton.

Following a brief staredown and Orton planting his eyes on Rhodes’ championship, Cody wished him luck for his semi-final bout in the King of the Ring Tournament against Tama Tonga later that night.

Orton went on to win the match and advance to the finals of the tournament on tonight's WWE King of the Ring PLE where he will battle Gunther for the crown and as announced by WWE CCO Triple H, a huge World Championship match at WWE SummerSlam.

Following their backstage segment and Orton’s victory, the WWE Universe went rapid all over social media, speculating that the match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton is imminent and should take place at next year’s WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

On the other hand, some believed that it could also happen at WWE SummerSlam. This in turn could mean that Orton would topple Gunther in the finals to become the King of the Ring tournament at the name-sake PLE to earn the match against Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have a history with each other. Orton took a young Cody Rhodes under his wing, as he, Cody and Ted Dibiase Jr were a part of the Legacy faction back in 2008. Following two years of a successful tenure, the faction exploded at WrestleMania 26 in a triple-threat match with Orton emerging victorious.

With so much history and now both superstars on an entirely different level as top-tier WWE superstars, a match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship would be nothing short of a blockbuster at any major WWE PLE.

