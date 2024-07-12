Did WWE Offer Stephanie Vaquer ‘Tremendous Contract’ To Ward Off AEW? Find Out

WWE’s newest star, Stephanie Vaquer, has brought a bit of controversy with her. The CMLL superstar went out of her way to annoy her previous promotions just to sign with WWE. While it’s understandable that joining WWE might be her dream, her move to WWE just weeks after appearing at AEW’s pay-per-view ‘Forbidden Door’ raises some questions.

According to a recent report, WWE offered a very lucrative contract to Stephanie Vaquer, knowing that AEW had also offered her a hefty deal. This was revealed by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on his Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR).

Did WWE offer a huge contract to Stephanie Vaquer to keep her away from AEW?

Dave Meltzer mentioned that he has been informed by a contact within WWE that Stephanie Vaquer would be handsomely paid, as the company didn’t want her to join AEW. “One person in WWE said she was offered ‘a tremendous contract’ on 7/7 because they were aware of the AEW offer,” Meltzer said.

In the report, Meltzer also stated that Vaquer didn’t seriously consider joining AEW, as it was her childhood dream to perform in WWE. “It was reported during the week that both AEW and WWE were interested. Several sources close to the situation said that she didn’t seriously consider AEW. As someone who grew up watching WWE on television in Chile, that was her goal,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read: AEW Upset With Stephanie Vaquer After She Signs New Deal With WWE; Report

What did CMLL and NJPW ask Stephanie to do?

As stated by Dave Meltzer, CMLL wanted Stephanie Vaquer to drop her titles at San Jose, where she had been advertised for her appearance for months. However, Stephanie didn’t do that. Meltzer mentioned that both CMLL and NJPW wanted Stephanie to follow certain protocols before moving to WWE, but she didn’t comply.

Additionally, AEW also wanted to sign Stephanie Vaquer as her all-titles match with Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door was very well received by the fans. Despite this interest, she chose to sign with WWE.

On July 10, CMLL released a statement saying that Stephanie Vaquer had left the promotion due to “personal reasons.” Hours later, WWE Legend Shawn Michaels, who is also the Vice President of Talent Relations at NXT, announced Vaquer’s signing with WWE.

Advertisement

On his X account, Michaels wrote, “Welcome to the WWE Family, @Steph_Vaquer. See you in Orlando!” Dave Meltzer noted that Stephanie will be presented to the fans at a live event in Mexico City on July 13, before she officially starts her WWE journey with NXT.

Also Read: Who is Stephanie Vaquer? All You Need to Know about Potential Free Agent Joining WWE