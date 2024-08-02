Did You Know Actor Terry Crews Appeared In WCW Before Making It Big in Hollywood?

Renowned actor Terry Crews was once part of WCW, making a couple of cameos. He was on a show called Battle Dome, which was inspired by American Gladiators, and played the character T-Money. When WCW did a cross-promotion with Battle Dome, T-Money, aka Terry Crews, appeared in WCW with other contestants of the show.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor talked about his WCW stint in a resurfaced video with former WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil. According to Crews,

"We had a co-venture with WCW at the time, and this was back in the old days, and one thing that got me, man, was (after seeing himself on the screen) that was me, that was T-Money, that was WCW, yes! That was it right there."

He further said that he now recalls those cross-promotion deals from the day. The acting taught him to go far in this game so that everyone would believe in the character. Recalling the T-Money character, the actor noted that he was not only heavy but also the bad guy or the heel during the tenure.

The 56-year-old portrayed the bad guy persona, T-Money, so convincingly that people perceived him as similar to the character. They would be surprised to find out that he was not harsh like T-Money and was a nice person in real life.

Praising professional wrestlers, Terry Crews stated, "When I saw the commitment, the talent, and the ability that the WWE had, I mean, I remember when The Rock was just you know, just starting out... He started hitting the whole thing, but I watch all you guys, and it feels like family."

Battle Dome lasted only two seasons. In the fall of 2000, when WCW was in the midst of its decline, the Ted Turner-owned company decided to partner with Battle Dome. First, WCW stars Rick Steiner, Diamond Dallas Page, Ernest Miller, and Buff Bagwell did an invasion angle to Battle Doom. Steiner captured the Battle Dome belt during the invasion.

Over the following few weeks, the feud between Battle Doom warriors and WCW wrestlers built up, with the former eventually appearing on WCW television. T-Money and Ric Steiner had huge beef. During a segment, in a four-on-one handicap attack, the Battle Doom guys mercilessly assaulted Ric Steiner.

T-Money and his fellow warriors later reclaimed the Battle Doom championship, showing their dominance over WCW guys and making it their last appearance for the defunct wrestling promotion.