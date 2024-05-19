Did You Know Before Roman Reigns Vince McMahon Wanted To Build WWE Around THIS Former World Champion?

Prior to Roman Reigns, the New Day member Big E was Vince McMahon's preferred choice to be the top guy of WWE.

By Avik Das
Published on May 14, 2024  |  09:46 PM IST |  8.4K
Did You Know Before Roman Reigns Mr McMahon Wanted WWE To Be Around THIS Former Champion?
Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon (Credit: Getty Images)

As the John Cena era was gradually fading in the mid-2010s, WWE had a big task of finding his successor who would lead the company for the next decade. Roman Reigns was chosen as the guy, embarking on his solo push after winning the Royal Rumble match in 2015. Earning a world title shot, he mainevented WrestleMania 31 against Brock Lesnar in a losing effort.

Vince McMahon wanted Big E as the top guy 

Vince McMahon, the owner of WWE back then, was responsible for Roman's significant rise in the company. However, it's interesting to note that Roman wasn't Vince's initial choice for the top spot. According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, the 78-year-old chairman had envisioned Big E as the future face of WWE.

Appearing on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast a few years ago, Wade Keller said that he had a conversation with Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac on PWTorch Live, revealing he pitched the idea to Hunter that Roman Reigns was the guy to push, and that era should revolve around him. 

Then Hunter debated with Vince McMahon, showing support in Roman's favor, while Big E was Vince's preferred option. It didn't mean Mr. McMahon disliked Reigns, but the New Day member was his big project at that time. 

Roman Reigns struggled as a babyface during this push 

The former Shield member found it challenging to make a significant mark as a babyface. He continuously remained in the world title picture and headlined big pay-per-views like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, but the crowd in every arena jeered him, suggesting he was not the deserving man for the push. 

Roman's career underwent a significant change after he turned heel and embraced the persona of Tribal Chief. His confidence, aura, and proficiency on the microphone significantly improved after associating with the wise man, Paul Heyman. Holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a record 1316 days, which was the longest world title reign of the modern era, Roman Reigns left a perennial legacy, showing why WWE made the right choice by pushing him as the guy. 

Big E's wrestling future is uncertain now 

Unfortunately, his future in wrestling is uncertain at the moment after suffering a career-threatning neck injury in 2022. He clinched the WWE Championship once before the injury. 

ALSO READ: Former WWE Star Reveals He Pooped In Ring While Facing Roman Reigns

