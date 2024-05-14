In a surprising twist, it has been revealed that global pop sensation Taylor Swift once harbored romantic feelings for actor Bradley Cooper, who is allegedly dating her close friend Gigi Hadid right now.

This bombshell claim suggests Swift's quest for love took an intriguing turn before her current romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s secret pining for an unavailable man

According to reports from The Things, the Anti-Hero singer found Cooper "talented and handsome," much like his legions of fans worldwide. However, the feeling was seemingly not mutual, as the Oscar-nominated actor "couldn't commit to dating the global icon." The pair had bonded over their "failed love lives," but Cooper was not swayed.

"Bradley Cooper reportedly didn't feel any romantic chemistry with Taylor Swift. In addition, the singer's reputation for Hollywood romances, as well as their age difference, were said to deter the actor from taking a chance on her," the report states.

Despite Swift's apparent interest, the potential for an A-list power couple fizzled out. Cooper, known for his high-profile relationships with stars like Renee Zellweger and Irina Shayk, was seemingly not drawn to the idea of a romance with the chart-topping songwriter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

"Despite it all, the pair are still friends. They even run in the same circle," the report adds, hinting at the complicated dynamics within their celebrity circles.

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper, and Gigi Hadid's Tangled Web

In a surprising turn of events, Cooper eventually found himself in a relationship with none other than Gigi Hadid, one of Swift's closest friends.

The age gap between the two, which had reportedly given Cooper pause in Swift's case, did not appear to be an issue this time around.

Cooper is now dating Swift's friend, Gigi Hadid. Of course, the model also has a big age gap with the actor. However, all of that seems to be in the past.

Despite the potential awkwardness of the situation, it seems the trio have managed to navigate their intertwined personal and professional lives with grace.

Cooper has even publicly praised Swift's artistry, stating, "I love Taylor Swift. I think she's incredible, and I'm just lucky to be around when she's making music."

Travis Kelce, along with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, were even spotted together in Paris during Swift's recent Eras tour, "dancing and singing" together, according to Life and Style magazine.

This public display of camaraderie suggests that any past romantic tensions have been laid to rest.

The revelation of Swift's once-secret crush on her best friend's beau adds another layer to the ever-fascinating saga of love, friendship, and celebrity that surrounds the pop icon's life.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance: All Celebrities Who Called Out Red Flags in Couple’s Relationship