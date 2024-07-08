Did You Know DeMar DeRozan Has Played With One of His New Kings Teammate's Father Before? Details Inside

"Like father, like son?" DeMar DeRozan's arrival in Sacramento couldn't be more fitting. This moment is a beautiful full circle for the Kings' new veteran guard/forward, who will now play alongside the son of his former teammate.

At 34 and heading into his 16th NBA season, DeRozan has been a reliable offensive force. Throughout his career, he has played with many athletes, including Anthony Carter, the father of the Kings' first-round 2024 NBA Draft pick, Devin Carter.

DeMar DeRozan once shared the court with Anthony Carter, father of Kings’ draft pick Devin Carter

On Saturday, Devin Carter, who will reportedly undergo shoulder surgery and miss part of the 2024-25 NBA season, shared a brief reaction to the news about his father and new teammate.

Devin's father, Anthony Carter, had a 13-season stint in the league with six different teams. He briefly played alongside DeRozan in Toronto, the Kings' latest addition. (Anthony is best known for an incident in which his agent failed to inform the Miami Heat that he wanted to exercise a player option in the summer of 2003.

This mistake made Carter a free agent, allowing the Heat to use the extra cap space to sign Lamar Odom. They eventually traded Odom to the Los Angeles Lakers to get Shaquille O'Neal in 2004. O'Neal then helped the Heat win a championship in 2006.)

A Compton, California native, DeRozan was selected from USC by the Toronto Raptors with the 9th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

In Toronto, during the 2011-12 season, DeRozan and Anthony Carter were teammates. That season marked Anthony's final professional run, featuring in just 27 games and averaging 8.7 minutes per game. Meanwhile, DeRozan, in his third season, was developing into the scoring machine that would earn him six NBA All-Star selections.

Sacramento Kings secure DeMar DeRozan for 3 years, $74M in trade

This full-circle moment became a reality when the Sacramento Kings acquired free agent guard DeMar DeRozan in a three-year, $74 million sign-and-trade deal, sources told ESPN on Saturday night.

The Kings are sending forward Harrison Barnes and an unprotected 2031 pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs and guard Chris Duarte, two second-round draft picks, and cash to the Chicago Bulls, sources revealed.

Sacramento pursued DeRozan to join forces with All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox, All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, and promising young forward Keegan Murray, aiming to become a more dynamic offensive team in the Western Conference.