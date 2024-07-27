Did You Know Derrick White Was About to Leave for Family Vacation When He Got Surprise Team USA Call-Up for Olympics?

Derrick White is finally at the Paris Olympics. In a surprising revelation, it was found that White was about to leave for a family vacation when he got a surprise call from the team management to join Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The star guard for the Boston Celtics is now officially on Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics. He had a good run of fate that finally landed him in the City of Lights to represent his national team.

Derrick White got a Team USA call-up for the Paris Olympics right before leaving a family vacation

Derrick White, the star guard who played a pivotal role in helping the Boston Celtics secure their first NBA championship in 16 years, was about to embark on a family vacation when he received a surprising call-up to join Team USA basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics. His journey from a Division II college player to an unexpected addition to the prestigious national team.

The news of White’s inclusion in Team USA came as a shock, even to the player himself. Despite hearing his name mentioned as a potential replacement for Kawhi Leonard, who seemed set on remaining with the team, White was taken by surprise when his agent reached out to inform him of the unexpected opportunity.

In a recent interview, White shared his initial disbelief, stating, “I was like, ‘Why is he calling me? The deal’s done.'” Nevertheless, he swiftly adjusted to the sudden turn of events and eagerly embraced the chance to represent his country on the global stage.

Derrick White hilariously trolls Jayson Tatum over tie video

Derrick White injected a dose of humor into the Olympic buzz as he playfully mocked his teammate Jayson Tatum over a viral tie-tying tutorial video from over a decade ago.

As the athletes geared up for the Opening Ceremony, White was quizzed about his tie-tying skills, to which he quipped, "I do; I watched JT's tutorial." The witty reference to Tatum's past video added a lighthearted touch to the pre-Olympics excitement, showcasing the camaraderie and banter among the Boston Celtics players.

The callback to Tatum's famous YouTube tutorial, where the NBA star demonstrated how to tie a tie, highlighted a fun moment shared between the players. Tatum's original video, which has garnered over 8 million views since its posting in 2013, resurfaced as White's comical nod brought it back into the spotlight.

As Team USA, including Tatum, White, and Jrue Holiday, readied themselves in Paris for the Olympic competition, the humorous exchange added an element of levity to their focus on representing their country on the global stage.

Coming off the high of an NBA Finals victory, the trio's chemistry would be worth watching during this year’s Olympics.

