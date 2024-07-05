Did You Know Kobe Bryant Was Always Left Behind By Lakers Team Bus Because He Waited for Michael Jordan After Every Game?

Kobe Bryant admired Michael Jordan, there’s no denying the fact. This admiration was obvious not only in Bryant's words about the Chicago Bulls legend but also in his gameplay throughout his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe wanted to emulate everything Mike did — and he almost succeeded. But he couldn’t achieve it all alone.

Michael Jordan called Kobe Bryant his 'little brother.' Yet, before they became close, young Bryant pursued Jordan tirelessly, eager to learn from him. He’d even delay the team bus just for a chance to talk to his idol.

Kobe Bryant would often be left behind by team bus because he waited to talk to Michael Jordan

From the beginning, Kobe was obsessed with Mike and sought every opportunity to speak with him. His best chances came whenever the Lakers played against Jordan's Bulls. Former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti shared, in Episode 5 of The Last Dance, the 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan (2020), that Kobe would be left behind by the team bus because he would wait outside the Bulls' locker room to talk to his idol.

"I'm the guy that counted the heads on the bus and told the bus driver, 'OK. Now we can move. We got everybody,'" Vitti said. "And we were always one head short with Kobe."

Kobe Bryant used to wait patiently outside the locker room for Michael Jordan

To replicate Jordan’s style, Bryant went straight to the source to learn what made Jordan great. Sometimes he called Jordan, as MJ mentioned at Bryant’s memorial service in February, but Bryant preferred in-person talks. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Bryant would talk with Jordan for so long after games that the Lakers’ team bus would be delayed.

Tim Grover, a personal trainer for Jordan and later Bryant, said in Episode 5 of Michael Jordan’s 10-part-long docuseries, The Last Dance, which aired in 2020, that whenever the Lakers played the Bulls, Kobe would wait outside the tunnel for Michael to leave. "Michael was always the last person to leave the locker room. He took forever. But Kobe would wait and wait for him."

The rest of the Lakers players would be on the bus, waiting for Bryant — a rookie — who was waiting for Michael.

"But Kobe was like, ‘The bus is going to have to wait. Because I don’t know when I’m going to get this opportunity.’”

There are many stories about Bryant’s dedication to becoming the best basketball player possible, but this one shows his willingness to achieve greatness by any means necessary. If it meant irritating his teammates by keeping them waiting, he accepted that — he had a bigger goal.