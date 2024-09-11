Did You Know Larry Bird Never Shook Hands With THIS Hawks Legend?

Larry Bird, the iconic Boston Celtics forward, and Dominique Wilkins, the high-flying star for the Atlanta Hawks, shared some of the most intense and unforgettable battles on the basketball court during their legendary careers.

However, what may come as a surprise to many fans is that despite their on-court rivalry, the two players never had a handshake or spoke to each other during their playing days.

In a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Wilkins disclosed this intriguing detail, shedding light on the dynamics of their relationship. “Larry and I, we played against each other like 12, 13 years. We never shook hands. We never spoke,” Wilkins revealed.

He explained that during their era, great players maintained a certain distance from each other as a sign of competitive respect, and thus, their lack of interaction was not uncommon at the time.

It wasn't until after their retirement from the game that Bird expressed his immense respect for Wilkins in an interview, surprising the Hawks legend. Wilkins shared, "And then he had an interview and they were talking about trash-talking.

He said, "You take Dominique, I have more respect for him than any player I ever played against.' I never knew he felt that way. That was one of the few times he ever said anything to me. Now, today, we're friends."

During their playing days, it was the norm for star players to maintain a level of professional distance from one another, and Bird and Wilkins were no exception. However, as history shows, hostilities between competitors tended to fade once their playing careers concluded, leading to newfound mutual respect and often, friendship.

Despite their lack of personal interaction, the matchups between Bird and Wilkins were nothing short of legendary. With Bird boasting a dominant record against Wilkins in both regular-season and playoff games, it's evident that he had the upper hand on the court.

One of the most iconic showdowns between the two occurred during Game 7 of the 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals, where Wilkins and Bird engaged in a scoring duel, with Bird's Celtics ultimately triumphing 118-116.

Moreover, Wilkins vehemently defended Bird against critics such as Dennis Rodman and JJ Redick, who questioned Bird's abilities and suitability for the modern game. Dismissing their claims, Wilkins emphasized Bird's enduring greatness, asserting that Bird's skills and toughness transcended eras, making him a formidable force in any period of basketball history.

