The wedding bells have rung for NBA journalists Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin. August 24, the power couple's special day, was chosen to be the day vow to love, cherish, and protect each other for the rest of their lives. Their ceremony took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.

All hoops fans hold this day in great regard as it honors the great Kobe Bryant. Did you know, though, that LeBron James is also a part-time cupid in the love birds' story?

You read that right. The seasoned Laker deserves credit for the courtship that resulted in Malika Andrews and McMenamin's marriage. If that one interview hadn't happened, the NBA would never have discovered its lovebirds.

It's amazing how quickly Malika Andrews has made a name for herself as a broadcast sports journalist, considering she only began her career seven years ago. Remarkably, she met David McMenamin, also known as Dave, back in 2017 when she was still a rookie in the field.

McMenamin, a renowned figure in NBA journalism and broadcasting, has been in the business since 2009. The woman he had just met had been following his work for years, he had no idea. Since 2014, Dave has been the only reporter covering LeBron James. The veteran has experienced it all, from his second stint with the Cavaliers to his current one with the Lakers.

While covering a Knicks vs. Cavs game at Madison Square Garden in November 2017, Andrews and McMenamin crossed paths. Malika was employed by the New York Times at the time. She spoke with LeBron following the morning's pregame practice. Dave was covering King James for his fourth season. He was taken aback by how effortlessly the inexperienced girl carried on the conversation. Additionally, unusual for Dave McMenamin was the one-on-one interviews with the players, which are typically conducted by reporters.

The veteran said, "It seemed like there was a good rapport between the two of them." But since he was the one reporting James, he was curious as to what was going on.

"So, I kind of wrote down, 'Well, who is that girl?'" According to McMenamin, via the NY Times, before the game later that day, Malika spoke with seasoned basketball reporter Howard Beck. Friends with Beck, Dave came up to them, knowing that Beck would put him in touch with Andrews. And well, the rest was history as time went on.

Even though LeBron James wasn't the one who brought them together directly, his unconscious presence during the event was quite helpful. Indeed, perhaps the charming couple would harbor deep-seated gratitude towards King LeBron forever.

