Did You Know LeBron James Was Initially Going to Be Left Out of Team USA Roster for Paris Olympics? Details Inside

In the aftermath of Team USA’s disappointing performance at the FIBA World Cup last summer, the basketball world was buzzing with questions. Could the American squad bounce back at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

A number of NBA stars, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, pledged their commitment to the national team. Yet, behind the scenes, there were doubts about including these seasoned veterans.

LeBron James, who turned 39 in December, has battled injuries throughout his tenure with the Lakers. Anthony Davis, at 31, also has a history of being injury-prone, leading to concerns about his durability. For both players, a full offseason of recovery was seen as crucial.

Grant Hill, the managing director of Team USA men’s basketball, expressed his apprehensions regarding the inclusion of James, along with 35-year-old Kevin Durant and 36-year-old Stephen Curry. "I respect how hard it is to be excellent at that age," Hill told The Athletic. "I also know it can be exhausting, and the summer is an important part of your preparation for the upcoming NBA season."

Hill’s reservations stemmed from uncertainty about whether these aging superstars could still compete at an elite level. "So I didn’t know what they had. Like I didn’t know fully what level they would play at," he admitted. "You can hope that they play at a certain level. So there was some uncertainty, I’ll be honest."

Advertisement

Despite these doubts, James has defied expectations. Coming off yet another stellar season with the Lakers, he has demonstrated his continued excellence on the Olympic stage in Paris. While not scoring as prolifically, his leadership and performance have been pivotal for Team USA.

"Maybe it’s being paranoid, but what if LeBron, at 39 1/2 years old, can’t be at that level? Then what?" Hill pondered. However, the reality has been quite the opposite. "He’s far exceeded that, and if anything, he came into training camp in probably the best shape of any player on Team USA."

James' presence has been a boon for the team, often emerging as the standout player in both exhibition and Olympic games. "For our seasoned guys, what do they have? Father Time catches up. So I think that played a role a little bit in the depth as well," Hill noted.

Complementing the experience of James, Durant, and Curry are younger stars like Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Bam Adebayo. Their energy and offensive prowess have provided a crucial boost to the team, ensuring that the veterans aren’t overburdened.

Advertisement

As James looks towards the twilight of his illustrious career, having recently signed an extension with the Lakers through the 2025-26 season, his future in the NBA remains a subject of speculation. However, it seems almost certain that this will be his final Olympics with Team USA. Already a two-time gold medalist and one-time bronze medalist, James aims to cap off his international career on a high note.

For now, fans can relish watching one of the greatest to ever play the game continue to defy the odds, adding yet another remarkable chapter to his legendary career.

Also Read: Watch: LeBron James Crowns Himself After Incorrectly Assuming Olympics Crowd Was Cheering For Him