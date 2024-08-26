Did You Know Liv Morgan Used to Work at Hooters Before Becoming a WWE Star?

Liv Morgan is presently at the pinnacle of her WWE career. She captured WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Morgan is now engaged in a feud with Rhea Ripley; at SummerSlam 2024, Liv Morgan managed to defeat Mami in a singles match after Dominik Mysterio backstabbed Rhea Ripley for Morgan.

Do you know before making it to the top of WWE, Liv Morgan used to work at Hooters? Liv Morgan's father passed away at the very young age of 16; Morgan was determined to support her single mom and five siblings and joined Hooters restaurant, and her job at Hooter eventually got her signed in WWE.

A couple of days back, Liv Morgan had a fun chit-chat on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she revealed how she ended up being on WWE’s top from Hooters. She told her co-workers at Hooter always knew how big of a fan Morgan had been of professional wrestling, especially WWE. Whenever she used to work night shifts, she used to serve customers with WWE shows on television.

She later said that one day while she was working, a famous professional wrestler showed up at their restaurant, and her boss introduced her to him and told him how big of a WWE fan she was. Morgan spilled all her professional wrestling knowledge in front of that superstar. That superstar and Liv Morgan became friends, and he introduced him to Joe DeFranco, a well-known strength and cardio trainer. DeFranco immediately put her with his NFL guys, who were trainers there to train.

Liv Morgan further said, “I’d never worked out a day in my life before that. I didn’t even know what workout gear was. I think I wore sweatpants and a sports bra. In my mind, this was like my WWE tryout, so I was giving it my all. I worked out with him for a couple of days, and I guess he was just impressed with my resilience. I don’t know because I’m struggling through everything, but I wouldn’t quit.”

WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan revealed she then started working with DeFranco daily. She used to go to the gym in the morning, and then at night, she used to do her shifts at Hooters. In six months, her coach got her prepared, and they went on to go for a WWE tryout without any professional wrestling training, but in the cardio drills, she killed it, and she ended up getting signed.

Morgan said, “I’d train with him (His Coach) in the morning and then go to my Hooters shifts. Then my tryout finally came, and I was very prepared, not in wrestling, of course, because I had no wrestling training. Still, as far as strength and conditioning, I absolutely killed those cardio drills, and I got signed, and it was just like the craziest blessing in my entire life.”

Liv Morgan is set to team up with Dominik Mysterio, and he will lock horns with the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a mixed tag team match at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024. The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

