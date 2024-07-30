Did You Know Mack Hollins Hasn’t Eaten a Vegetable in 3 Years? Bills Star Reveals Bizarre Habits Including Not Wearing Shoes

Wide receiver Mack Hollins hit the field as the Bills returned to the training camp before NFL 2024. The Super Bowl LII champion revealed some of his unusual habits to the media. The 30-year-old revealed that he hadn’t eaten a vegetable in three years. Fans have tagged him as the most interesting man in the NFL.

The Bills acquired Hollins in March 2024. It is Hollins’ fifth franchise in eight years in the NFL. The Eagles selected Hollins in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He was the 118th overall pick that year. Hollins won the Super Bowl LII with the Eagles while primarily playing on the special teams. He played for the Dolphins, the Falcons, and the Raiders before landing on the Bills’ roster.

Mack Hollins prefers staying barefoot

Some interesting details about Hollins surfaced after the Bills training camp last week. The wide receiver doesn’t wear shoes and doesn’t use utensils, either. “Going with no shoes, having wild hair, eating with my hands instead of utensils, that type of stuff, that’s not bothering anybody. That’s who I am,” Hollins told his ideology on The Game's Dukes & Bell.

Mack Hollins addressed the media on Sunday, July 28. Hollins admitted that he loved the camp and could stay there all year. He was expecting questions about his foot. “Who’s got the first foot question?” he jokingly asked. A reporter asked him about the benefits of not wearing shoes.

“Strength of the foot. Strength of the ankle. Strength of the knee,” Hollins said. He said one feels more grounded due to the release of free electrons from the body. The NFL WR has been doing it for five years. He confessed that the days when he had to go on a plane were his worst days because he had to put on shoes.

Being barefoot makes sense to Hollins, but he knows society might not understand it. He argued that people would think it’d be insane if somebody constantly wore mittens, but they are always okay with wearing shoes.

