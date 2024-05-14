Did You Know Patrick Mahomes' College GPA was 3.90, Significantly Higher Than National Average?

Three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't just excel in the NFL; academically, he has also done exceptionally well. His recent report card revelation proves his academic prowess.

Since his GPA surfaced on the internet, his fans have been impressed and happy to learn that their favorite player excels in academics as well. His college GPA has created a buzz on the internet.

Patrick Mahomes' Academic Journey

Patrick hails from Whitehouse High School in Texas. Later, he attended Texas Tech University, where he was studying marketing. During his time at Texas Tech, his GPA was 3.91, significantly higher than the national average of 3.0.

In a recent interview, Patrick's mom, Randi Mahomes, talked about his academic achievements. She mentioned that while she is proud of his athletic accomplishments, she is even more proud of his academic achievements. Despite performing well in college, he dropped out to enter the 2017 NFL draft. Patrick has since proven that decision to be extremely right. However, he still maintains a close connection with Texas Tech.

Remarkable Career of Chiefs Star Quarterback

In his debut season for the Kansas City Chiefs, he served as the backup to Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. Following the 2017 season, the Chiefs made Patrick their starting quarterback, and since then, he hasn't looked back. He has become one of the best players in the NFL in just seven years. Throughout his career, he has earned two MVP awards, and six Pro Bowl selections, and has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles.

He hasn't just contributed to the Chiefs' dominance in the NFL but has also revolutionized their style of play. In the last NFL season, he achieved a passer rating of 92.6 with 4,183 yards. Additionally, he scored 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. It will be interesting to see whether Patrick can lead the Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl title.

