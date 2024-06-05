Did You Know Rashee Rice Was Investigated Before US President Meet Amid His Legal Troubles?

The Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House on Friday. They were invited by the US President following their Super Bowl LVIII win. Wide receiver Rashee Rice faced a strange situation before interacting with Joe Biden.

Rice went through a security check before appearing in front of Biden. He has been struggling with his criminal involvements for quite some time. It is generally a dream come true moment to be at the White House. But Rice certainly felt it to be a nightmare for a while.

Rashee Rice’s visit to the White House

U.S. Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi shed light on the incident. He revealed that Rice was properly checked before getting permission to meet the president.

Guglielmi shared that his team makes sure that nobody poses a threat to the President. Rice doesn’t have a good criminal background. But he was allowed since he was included in the formal invitation.

Rashee Rice was involved in a multi-vehicle car accident in Dallas. He was reported to be following unsafe guiding norms. He is being investigated on 8 charges including overspeeding. Later he was accused of an assault. But two witnesses defended the Chiefs WR.

Rice was the Chiefs’ best wide receiver last season. They were hoping to rely on him for receiving responsibilities this season. But he is likely to get suspended for half of the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs have added rookie Xavier Worthy and veteran Marquise Brown to their roster.

Travis Kelce’s speech from the Presidential podium

Travis Kelce tried to speak from the presidential podium during the Chiefs’ 2023 visit. But he was pulled away by Patrick Mahomes. Joe Biden assisted Kelce in living his dream on his recent trip.

Biden invited Kelce to the podium after congratulating the Chiefs. “My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again”, Kelce began. He quickly stepped away from the podium to prevent getting tased.