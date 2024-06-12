Did You Know Roman Reigns Was Arrested Before Making His WWE Debut in 2010? Here's Why

WWE fans might not be aware of this fact, but their tribal chief, Roman Reigns, has been to a correction center as well. Before making his WWE debut, Roman Reigns did something that landed him in jail.

How did Roman Reigns get into jail?

It would be surprising for the fans, but Roman Reigns was arrested weeks before signing his WWE contract in 2010. He was to appear at Florida Championship Wrestling, (now NXT). But he ended up being behind bars for some time.

He was arrested on June 20, 2010, from his hometown, Pensacola, Florida where he grew up. As per the information provided by website, xwauniverse, Reigns was arrested for getting in a fight in a public place in an intoxicated state.

He was later released on USD 1,000 bond and charged for USD 500 each offense. Also, this wasn’t known until his mugshot was uploaded on Mugshots.com and was labeled as Roman Reigns of WWE.

Reigns makes his WWE debut in 2010

Roman Reigns followed the footsteps of his cousin, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the former WWE Champion. He started his WWE career, in 2010, with FCW and within 2 years, made his main roster debut along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose being part of The Shield.

The trio continues to wreak havoc in WWE, destroying superstars like CM Punk, John Cena and even The Evolution (Triple H, Batista and Ric Flair). In 2015, the group split, and Reigns turned face.

However, the crowd would not accept Reigns and he was a subject of constant boos and humiliation. That went on for the next 4 years, until he went on a sabbatical in 2018, to recover from his cancer, (leukemia) and then when he returned, he took a heel turn, aligning with Paul Heyman.

That was the turning point in Reigns’ WWE career, and after beating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback in 2020, Reigns went on to hold the title for the next 1,316 days. For almost four years, Roman Reigns kept the title to him. He only lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. He has been absent from WWE since then, and his return is highly awaited.

