Did You Know Roman Reigns Wasn't the First Tribal Chief in WWE? Discover Who Held the Title First

The best storyline on the WWE roster currently is the Bloodline saga. The fallout within The Bloodline is the power struggle that began when Roman Reigns lost his WWE Undisputed championship to The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania XL.

Roman Reigns took some time from WWE, and while The Head of the Table was away from the WWE and recollecting from his loss, the former enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa refused to take orders from the Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on the Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania XL.

Solo Sikoa kicked out Jimmy Uso and welcomed new members to the Bloodline. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, together under the leadership of Solo Sikoa, formed Bloodline 2.0. Later, on Friday Night SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, Solo Sikoa wore Ula Fala, officially crowning himself the Tribal Chief, and kicked Paul Heyman, as the wise man refused to acknowledge him as Tribal Chief.

WWE fanatics must be thinking Solo Sikoa is the second Tribal Chief in WWE, and Roman Reigns was the first Tribal Chief of WWE, but it’s not true. Solo Sikoa is the third tribal chief of WWE, and Roman Reigns is the second Tribal Chief of WWE.

Recently, a post on social media went viral. An X handle by the name posted a picture of the late WWE legend from Samoan blood, Umaga, The Samoan Bulldozer. The picture of Umaga was from WrestleMania 23, where he was seen earning the Ula Fala necklace, which is only worn by the Tribal Chief of the family and which holds the most importance in The Bloodline Saga.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Roman Reigns Face Solo Sikoa at Bash in Berlin? Huge Update on Tribal Chief’s WWE In-Ring Return

That makes Umaga the first Tribal Chief of WWE, Roman Reigns the second Tribal Chief, and Solo Sikoa crowned himself to be the third Tribal Chief in WWE. The company has not acknowledged the fact that Umaga was the first Tribal Chief of WWE, but it looks like WWE will soon accept the fact Umaga was the first Tribal Chief.

WWE fanatics are thrilled to know what’s next in the Bloodline saga. On last week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns dismantled Solo Sikoa and Tonga Brother single-handedly and made it clear he is not back to play around; he is going to destroy anyone who tries to take away his Ula Fala from him.

WWE Universal Champion was the last person to share the ring with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL after the SummerSlam 2024 chaos, and he retained his championship with the indirect help of Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes was asked in a post-SummerSlam 2024 interview what is his take on Roman Reigns's comeback at SummerSlam 2024, to which Cody Rhodes revealed he and Roman Reigns are bound to face each other down to the line in a trilogy match. But he respects Roman Reigns and is happy for fans; they finally got what they wanted to see Roman Reigns back on TV/

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, said, “I don't want to fill the room with positive platitudes and hot air about the real 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns returning, but without a doubt, that probably would have gone a different way. I probably wouldn't be sitting here with the North Star of the industry had it not been for Roman Reigns.”

WWE Universal Champion further stated, "So he's certainly, I've got quite a list of people who I owe one. I might owe him more than one. And again, no love lost; that's as much of a shoot as it gets. There's a unique relationship, I suppose. We haven't seen or spoken since WrestleMania.”

Advertisement

What’s your reaction to knowing Umaga was the first Tribal Chief of WWE? Comment down

ALSO READ: Rhea Ripley Leaves WWE Fans in Stitches After Destroying Dominik Mysterio with X-Rated Burn: 'It Wasn't Big Enough'