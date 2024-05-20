Shaquille O'Neal once had a hilarious stint on Dating App which he revealed in 2021 on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Apparently, he decided to try Tinder and created a profile. He even matched with someone he found interesting. However, the problem arose when he tried to connect with his matches. They simply didn't believe it was really him!

Shaq reportedly assured his match that it was indeed him, but seems like his fame preceded him. The woman remained unconvinced. All the ladies thought someone was catfishing. Thus, faced with the inability to connect authentically, Shaq deleted his Tinder account after just a day. Sigh!

Shaquille O’Neal was previously married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 to 2011. Their divorce was reportedly due to infidelity on Shaq's part. Shaunie has alluded to this in her reality show "Basketball Wives" and in her book "Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms", which came out in May 2024. Shaq himself has also admitted to being the one at fault.

The couple has four children together and Shaq provided financial support until last year. They seem to have an amicable relationship now and co-parent their kids well.

Did Shaquille O'Neal date any woman after his divorce from Shaunie Henderson?

Beyond Shaunie, details about Shaq's dating history are less public. In 2019, there was speculation that he was dating actress Annie Ilonzeh. However, this was never confirmed.

Shaunie Henderson is uncertain about whether she was ever truly in love with Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson met in the late 90s. In her memoir "Undefeated," Shaunie expressed uncertainty about ever truly loving Shaquille. She mentioned being drawn to the idea of a family and life with a successful athlete, rather than Shaquille himself.

Currently, Shaunie Henderson is happily married to her second husband, Pastor Keion Henderson. Shaunie and Keion started dating in 2020. After two years together, Keion proposed in November 2021. They tied the knot on May 28, 2022, at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club. Shaunie even surprised Keion with a European honeymoon trip afterward.

Shaquille O'Neal's children outside marriage

Shaquille O'Neal has one child outside of marriage. His daughter, Taahirah, was born in 1996 to his former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. Shaq and Arnetta were not together when Taahirah was born.