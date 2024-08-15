Did You Know Space Jam Featuring Michael Jordan Had Secret Alternate Ending That Never Aired? Deets Inside

The beloved 1996 film Space Jam starring Michael Jordan had a twist in its final act that never made it to the big screen. For those who remember the classic movie, the story revolves around the Chicago Bulls legend who leaves his baseball career behind to join the Looney Tunes in their epic basketball showdown against the Monstars.

In the film, Jordan teams up with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to form the “Tune Squad” and save the Looney Tunes from becoming amusement park attractions. The climax is memorable, with Jordan executing an incredible slam dunk to clinch victory. The movie then wraps up with Jordan deciding to return to the NBA, a move he would actually make in real life.

But here’s the twist: there was a different ending originally planned for the film. Director Joe Pytka recently revealed that a more elaborate finale was scrapped before the film’s release. According to Pytka, the ending was supposed to feature Jordan hitting a home run, a nod to The Natural, the 1984 baseball classic.

In this alternate ending, as the game intensifies, Jordan's character would look up to see a sign from his son instructing him to widen his stance—a callback to an earlier moment in the film. Instead of the climactic dunk, Jordan was set to knock a home run out of the park, rounding the bases like Robert Redford’s character in The Natural. The scene would have included flashes from cheap cameras as fans snapped pictures, creating a nostalgic and celebratory atmosphere.

Pytka expressed his frustration about the decision to cut this sequence. “It always pissed me off that they didn’t put that in there,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “The ending should have been him hitting the home run. Maybe it was running too long or it was too expensive to do.

Despite the film’s success, grossing over $250 million worldwide, Pytka feels that the alternate ending could have added a unique touch to the movie. The decision to cut it might have been influenced by concerns that it could come across as too cheesy or overly sentimental.

Jordan’s short stint with the Chicago White Sox ended as he returned to the NBA and secured three more titles with the Bulls.

As for Space Jam, it remains a fan favorite, and in 2021, it was followed by a sequel featuring LeBron James, who took on the leading role. Michael Jordan was humorously referenced in the sequel through old footage, but the film cleverly included a cameo from Michael B. Jordan instead.

The story of Space Jam continues to captivate audiences with its blend of sports, animation, and iconic personalities. And while the alternate ending may have been left on the cutting room floor, it’s fun to imagine how it might have changed the film’s legacy.

