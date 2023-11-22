Did you know that Conor McGregor and Kim Kardashian are actually distant relatives?

Conor McGregor and Kim Kardashian stand as two of the most famous individuals globally. Kardashian is renowned for her reality shows and social media presence, while McGregor holds the title of the face of the UFC, the largest mixed martial arts promotion in the world.

Interestingly, a report by Craig Williams unveiled a surprising connection between Kim Kardashian and Conor McGregor. According to the findings, Kardashian and McGregor share the same ancestor. Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Kardashian, has Scottish roots and is related to Rob Roy McGregor, a local outlaw turned folk hero.

Conor McGregor has previously spoken about his connection to Rob Roy in interviews, stating, “My family originated from the Scottish highlands; they fought for their independence. It's something that runs in my family's history, and I've become obsessed with that a little bit. It is something that my ancestors have done before me, and I am simply carrying my family's name with pride.”

UFC champion expressed Conor McGregor’s return

"Conor McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in their trilogy fight, which ended in chaos when Notorious broke his leg during the bout. McGregor has been out of competition for almost three years now.

However, McGregor is set to make his comeback soon in the Octagon. He has entered the UFC’s anti-drug program, fueling rumors of his anticipated return at UFC 300 next year. The 155-pound king is rumored to face Michael Chandler at UFC 300.

Recently, UFC’s bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley, shared his thoughts on McGregor’s potential return, stating, “I am curious how they are going to stack UFC 300 because it has to be massive. It's gotta be Conor McGregor; it will be so disappointing if UFC 300 does not feature Conor. McGregor has to be the main event of UFC 300, or I am not watching.”

