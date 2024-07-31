Did You Know THIS Former Chicago Bulls Forward Has Been Personally Funding South Sudan’s Basketball Team For 4 Years

This past weekend, South Sudan, the youngest nation on Earth, defeated Puerto Rico to win their first-ever Olympic match. Former NBA player Luol Deng has been supporting and investing in South Sudan's basketball program for years, according to head coach Royal Ivey.

Royal Ivey was named head coach in 2021 by Deng, who has presided over the South Sudanese Basketball Federation for the previous four years. During the regular season, Ivey assists Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets as an assistant coach.

What did Ivey say?

Ivey said, “Luol Deng has been funding this thing for four years out of his pocket. He pays for gyms, hotels, plane tickets—everything. Kudos to Luol and the staff. We wouldn't have been able to put this team together without them.”

Ivey told Donatas Urbonas of Basket News that Deng has helped the team by providing necessities like transportation, workout gear, and more. He praised Deng for his commitment to the program.

In addition to his accomplishments as a Chicago Bulls player, where he was named to the All-Defensive Second Team once and an All-Star twice, the 39-year-old has assumed a major role in his retirement as a representative of the basketball program in South Sudan.

South Sudan’s history of conflict

A history of hostilities between South Sudan and Sudan resulted in decades of civil war, which ended in South Sudan's independence in 2011. The two nations have battled disagreements over borders, resources, and political power even after gaining independence, which has occasionally resulted in hostilities.

South Sudan has had trouble supplying the resources needed for basketball and athletics since gaining independence. South Sudanese player Wenyen Gabriel brought attention to the absence of indoor basketball courts in his nation.

The money Luol Deng invested in and provided for South Sudan has paid off. The national basketball team made it to the Olympics for the first time, and they recently came within one basket of defeating Team USA in an Olympic exhibition game.

Luol Deng addressing Gilbert Arenas's derogatory comments

Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA player, recently caused controversy by making disparaging remarks about South Sudanese basketball players and their program. Basketball greats from the past and present expressed disapproval of his comments, which cast doubt on his regard for the athletes, coaches, and the nation.

Arenas' comments regarding the basketball team of South Sudan were denounced by Luol Deng as racist and hateful. After earning $166.1 million in his 15-year NBA career (excluding endorsements), Luol Deng's decision to use his wealth for this purpose exemplifies his exceptional character.

