Note: The largest and most detailed Millennium Falcon set is the Lego Millennium Falcon 75192. This set has 7,541 pieces and features interchangeable hull sections to depict the ship as it appeared in the classic or new Star Wars films. It also includes a display stand so you can proudly display your finished creation.

Another popular option is the Lego Millennium Falcon 75375. This set is a bit smaller, with 1,353 pieces, but it still captures the essence of the Millennium Falcon. It includes many of the ship's most recognizable features, such as the quad laser cannons, the mandibles, and the radar dish.

So, hear out NBA fans, Wemby is a Star Wars fan and he is definitely not as mature as his height. It is a compliment. The NBA’s favorite rookie is a kid at heart.

Wembanyama's actual first paycheck amount isn't publicly available, but rookie contracts are based on draft position. Estimated for first overall picks, this could put his annual salary in the range of $12 million or more.

Victor was selected first overall by the Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft.

San Antonio Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama's NBA Contract

As per Spotrac, Victor Wembanyama's NBA contract is 4 years, worth $55,174,766. The first two years of the contract are fully guaranteed, totaling $24,929,640. This means Wembanyama will receive this amount regardless of any performance issues or injuries.

The salary increases each year, but the specific amounts for years 3 and 4 are not guaranteed. For the 2024-25 season, Wembanyama will earn a base salary of $12,768,960. The Spurs hold team options for the last two years of the contract (2025-26 and 2026-27). This means they have the right to decide whether to keep Wembanyama on the team at the end of years two and three.

Also, Wembanyama's contract is the largest rookie deal in NBA history. It has toppled previous top picks like Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham.

Victor Wembanyama's Brand Endorsements

Nike: The biggest name on his list. It's rumored to be a record-breaking deal exceeding $100 million.

Barcode: This plant-based sports drink capitalizes on Wembanyama's focus on health and performance. The deal is estimated at $500,000 annually.

Fanatics: This trading card and memorabilia giant signed Wembanyama for a whopping $5 million a year. This leverages his potential collectability as a future superstar.

2K Games: The leading video game publisher secured Wembanyama for an estimated $3 million a year.

Louis Vuitton: Wembanyama became the brand ambassador for this luxury fashion house.