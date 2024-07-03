Did Zach Wilson Really Sleep With His Mom’s Best Friend? Exploring Viral Claim As NFL Star Gets Engaged to Nicolette Dellano

Zach Wilson proposed to his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellano, on Sunday, June 30. The couple has been seeing each other since June 2022. Their first public appearance was met with his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile's shocking statement. Wilson had broken up with Gile earlier that year.

After their breakup, Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, made a strange claim about his affairs. A user called her a homie hopper on Instagram. She responded that Wilson slept with his mom’s best friend, and that’s a real homie hopper.

Zach Wilson's reaction to ex-girlfriend's claim?

Abbey Gile’s statement sparked multiple discussions on the internet. The star QB initially chose to stay quiet on the matter. “Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service... what I miss?” Wilson posted a series of pictures of his trip on Instagram.

Wilson had gone on a trip with Braxton Berrios, Joe Flacco, Garrett Wilson, Trevon Wesco, Jeff Smith, Elijah Moore, and CJ Uzomah. He didn’t address the claim directly. It seemed he was trying to show that he doesn’t bother himself with Gile’s actions. The rumor died pretty quickly as Wilson started dating Dellano.

Zach’s casual and funny approach to the situation impressed many athletes. “Caption Comedy,” Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell wrote. The Jets wide receiver, Braxton Berrios, said that’s his QB.

Zach Wilson’s mom clears the air

The Denver Broncos' latest recruit might have avoided the attention. But his mother killed the speculations about the affair. Lisa Neeleman Wilson went live on Instagram to put an end to the saga. She is an influencer who talks about various social and personal issues.

“This is my beautiful friend, Suzette,” Lisa said. She went on to ask people to stop speaking nonsense about his son. “For people wondering, don't. Shut up,” she added. Wilson’s mother said she has really good friends. She believes the people who are speculating about it are stupid.