Dijak Criticizes WWE Contracts, Calling Them 'Illegal': 'We’re Clearly Not Independent Contractors'

The former Retribution member, Dijak, was recently let go from WWE on June 28, 2024. In his post-WWE career, sitting with Forbes, he talked about the company contract after spending seven years with it. Dijak thinks the way the WWE contract is set up shouldn't be legal.

According to him, the WWE contract is not an actual contract; a talent can be released at any point for any reason. He can not fathom how this entire process is allowed to be legal.

“It just feels illegal to me, and I feel like nobody's taken the time and monetary effort to challenge the legality of it," said Dijak about the current status of WWE contracts.

Dijak was in the dark about his release

When asked if letting the contract expire or a 90-day non-compete clause is better, Dijak answered it is a double-edged sword with a positive side and a negative side. He is not a big fan of people getting released randomly. He hates the way WWE offers their contracts to Superstars.

The whole process needs to be changed because WWE took too long to announce that Dijak's contract wouldn't be renewed. The announcement came at the last minute, making it a reason Dijak had to publicly post about it on social media to let indie promotions know he was available for booking.

Drawing comparisons with the former WWE stars Lacey Evans and SCRUPTS, he noted that they were notified well in advance about their WWE contract expirations. However, Dijak had no idea about it until the eleventh hour. He was on the show WWE Speed ten days before his contract ran out, and the company even posted it on X (former), keeping him in the dark about it

Dijak's next move in wrestling

Dijak didn't have a 90-day no-compete clause in his contract. Hence, he is currently free to wrestle anywhere outside the WWE. The day after his official release, he already appeared on the independent promotion, Blitzkrieg Pro, under the name Donovan Dijak.

In addition, Dijak was backstage at AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door last week. We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan brings the former WWE star to All Elite Wrestling.

