Dikembe Mutombo Passes Away at 58 After Battling Brain Cancer

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo died at 58 from brain cancer, Shams Charania reported.

Mutombo, who played in the NBA for 19 years, spent his career with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets from 1991 to 2009. As an eight-time All-Star, he was regarded as one of the most intimidating centers in the league.

Known for his defensive prowess, Mutombo won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award four times in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001 thanks to his exceptional shot-blocking ability.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that brain cancer caused Mutombo’s death, though his statement didn’t reveal the location.

Standing at 7'2" with size-22 shoes and a deep, booming voice, Mutombo dominated the NBA for 18 seasons, grabbing rebounds, blocking shots, and famously wagging his finger to taunt opponents, much like a teacher reprimanding a misbehaving student.

Born on June 25, 1966, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mutombo was the seventh of ten children. His father, a teacher, emphasized the importance of education, and Mutombo excelled academically, learning nine languages and initially planning to become a doctor. At 16, his family encouraged him to play basketball, which complemented his height and background in soccer and martial arts. In 1987, he moved to the U.S. on an academic scholarship to Georgetown University, where he transitioned from medicine to basketball under the guidance of coach John Thompson.

Mutombo’s defensive dominance stands out as his greatest accomplishment, as he became the first player to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award three consecutive times from 1995 to 1998, totaling four wins overall. He also played a key role in the 1994 NBA playoffs, leading the eighth-seeded Denver Nuggets to a stunning victory over the top-seeded Seattle SuperSonics, marking a historic NBA moment. Mutombo retired with the second-most career blocks in NBA history, at 3,289, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

