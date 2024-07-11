Dillon Brooks Criticized by Fans for Disrespectfully Walking Through Devin Booker During Interview After Team USA Victory

At their first exhibition for the 2024 Paris Olympics cycle, Team USA triumphed over Canada with a score of 86-72, despite the leadership of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and Dillon Brooks on the opposing side.

Devin Booker, one of the starting players for Team USA, delivered nine points courtesy of his 4-6 shooting in the 20-minute duration of the game. However, the exhibition game also saw some unpleasant incidents with Brooks, who was still bitter about their loss, attempting to disrupt Booker's post-game interview by walking in front of him intentionally.

Fans backlash against Dillon Brooks' behavior

Brooks' disrespectful behavior didn't sit well with the fans, who took to various platforms to express their disapproval.

Despite playing an aggressive defense for a friendly match that allowed Canada to initially lead with an 11-1 score, Brooks was only able to contribute 10 points from his 3-8 field shooting and 4-5 free throw performance.

The fans have witnessed similar contentious moments from Brooks in previous games. He has shown his disruptive side in the NBA, acting as an on-court menace, and he carried the same during the Canadian national team's play.

He established his antagonistic reputation during the 2023 FIBA World Cup for Canada, where he had confrontations with Dennis Schroder. Now, Canada is gearing up against a tough Group A that includes Australia, Greece, and Spain. Despite his pugnacious performance, Brooks still has a significant role to play for his team.

Booker's versatility shines as Team USA gears up for balance

Three years ago, in Tokyo, Devin Booker displayed his skills to Steve Kerr, who was then an assistant for Team USA. That show of trust was evident once more during the exhibition game on Wednesday night, even though Booker had a slow start.

Despite noting only 2 assists in the game, Booker should have recorded more. Among the missed opportunities was an excellent pass to Curry, who unfortunately didn't convert the three-pointer, and an impressive alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, who also missed. Booker applied pressure using other tactics that aren't evident in the statistics, including crashing the offensive glass.

Commenting on Team USA's game, Booker pointed out that the defense was solid. He suggested improvements in offensive rebounding and back-cutting but expressed satisfaction with the game overall.

Booker's readiness to handle the less glamorous tasks makes him a valuable addition to the starting group. This approach efficiently utilizes Edwards' and Tatum's offensive capabilities when the second unit is in play. As Kevin Durant recovers from his minor calf injury and rejoins the team, this balance in the rotation could enhance the lineup.

