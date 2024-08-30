Dillon Danis and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Ali Abdelaziz Initiate War of Words Following Fake DM Accusations

Dillon Danis and Ali Abdelaziz are fighting over Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a recent controversy, Dillon Danis posted a screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Instagram DM. The snap revealed that ‘The Eagle’ has sent a fire emoji reaction to a picture of an alleged Instagram model. However, soon it turned out to be fake as the image posted by Danis was photoshopped. Such an attempt to bring down the reputation of the former UFC champion did not sit well with his former manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Taking to his X account, Abdelaziz wrote, “You don't learn your lesson. I see you soon." Dillon Danis, unfazed by Abdelaziz’s remarks, reposted the tweet and sarcastically said, “Gonna have some friends highjack some more planes and fly them into my apartment?" Well, going back to the controversy, Dillon Danis commented ‘Haram’ below the photoshopped screenshot he uploaded. This was a dig at Khabib’s Islam religion, which further infuriated Ali Abdelaziz.

As a matter of fact, Dillon Danis and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rivalry goes way back to UFC 229. Known to be an ally of Conor McGregor, Danis was among the ones who initiated the free-for-all brawl that ensued following the UFC 229 main event. Khabib jumped out of the octagon and attacked Danis while both the team members got engaged in a scuffle. Ever since then, the bad blood between Team McGregor and Khabib has persisted to this day.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov has had his share of controversies running at the moment as well. In a recent appearance on the Inspire Me podcast, Khabib was asked about his rivalry with Tony Ferguson. While the matchup between the duo looked to be a banger, the fight did not materialize despite the two being booked on five different occasions. Thus, there is a lot of question about who would have won if the two of the best lightweights would have crossed paths.

Replying to the query, Khabib mentioned that he would have secured an easy victory. The Dagestani fighter further explained that it would be difficult for Ferguson to cope up with Khabib due to his lack of wrestling skills. He also mentioned that the only way ‘El Cucuy’ could have won was via one ‘lucky punch’. Irked by the statement, Tony Ferguson immediately responded and took a scathing shot at the undefeated fighter.

While the tensions have started to escalate between the two once again, it is unlikely that we can see the duo get physical inside the ring ever again.