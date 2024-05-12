Dillon Danis Asks George Janko To Sue Logan Paul Following Sexual Misconduct Claims

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of sexual assault

The feud between social media superstar Logan Paul and George Janko appears to be more hostile than ever. The 31-year-old podcaster recently broke down the details regarding an episode of the Impaulsive podcast where things went south.

Janko revealed that he was sexually harassed by American comedian and podcaster Bobby Lee in the now-infamous Impaulsive episode where he walked out. Paul’s former opponent and rival Dillon Danis offers to sue The Maverick alongside George for the incident.

Dillon Danis offers George Janko to sue Logan Paul for ‘sexual assault at workplace’

MMA fighter Dillon Danis has always appeared to have disdain toward Logan Paul. Even after losing to The Maverick in a six-round boxing contest, the Bellator contender has not stopped the onslaught against the YouTuber.

On a recent episode of The George Janko Show, host Janko and ex-co-host, and Logan Paul’s best friend, Mike Majlak, discussed the infamous Bobby Lee episode that caused controversy.

“How would you feel if a man, that has his back completely towards you , that only turns around to grab your d***, talk s*** to your face, and you can’t smack or beat the living breaks of this guy,” asked George Janko. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The YouTuber details the alleged sexual assault that Bobby Lee committed. He also accused Logan Paul of encouraging the behavior exhibited by the comedian. As if this was not controversial enough, Dillon Danis stepped in.

Advertisement

“Hey George Janko, we should sue Logan Paul for allowing a guest to sexually assault you in the workspace,” wrote Danis tagging Paul’s ex-co-host. The fighter also alleged The Maverick of covering the incident by editing the original footage.

Fans of the Impaulsive podcast named the Bobby Lee incident to be the start of the decline of the show. Although George Janko later apologized to the comedian for walking out mid-show, it appears to be that there is resentment left toward Lee for his actions.

Also read: Logan Paul Responds to Ronda Rousey's Comment on His Better Treatment and Time in WWE ; Details Inside

George Janko accuses Logan Paul of underpayment from the Impaulsive Podcast

Not only is Logan Paul a WWE superstar, but he is also an owner of Prime Hydration alongside KSI. So, fans were shocked when they heard The Maverick’s ex-co-host George Janko accusing him of underpayment.

“We never got any money from Prime, and we own that show,” said George Janko to Mike Majlak, the current co-host of Impaulsive. The podcast host believes he should have earned a percentage from the podcast and the hydration drink company.

Janko went on to reveal appalling details regarding a phone call he had with Logan Paul concerning the payment issue. George claimed that The Maverick uttered harsh words toward him.

Advertisement

Paul allegedly told George Janko that he was in this position due to him and would not be compensated for the show. The 31-year-old podcaster was also told to ‘have his rich dad pay for it’ when confronted regarding the bills he had to pay.

The relationship between George Janko and Logan Paul continues to sour as days go by. Although these details were not revealed to the fans in the earlier stages of their feud, the podcaster did a tell-all episode alongside Mike Majlak exposing shocking details.