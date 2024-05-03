Dillon Danis Brutally Trolls Paige VanZant After She Releases Video Responding to His Remarks About Their Relationship: Details Inside

Trigger Warning: The following article contains explicit words

The tension between a former UFC female fighter and the ex-grappling coach of former UFC champion Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, is escalating rapidly. The drama has only just started, but it's already turning into a messy situation, as both fighters are revealing details from their recent encounter.

Paige VanZant posted a video replying to Dillon's warning of ruining her marriage by opening up her history with him.

In the video, Paige slammed Dillon Danis for spreading a false story about their relationship. VanZant even revealed she remembered meeting Dillon in Vagas, where he asked her to p*g him in front of some other fighter, which she denied.

Per Paige, "It has come to my attention that there is a certain clown on Instagram by the name of Dillon Danis trying to talk some shit and stir up some drama So let's f*cking go, right? Dillon, obviously I said you're not a real fighter. My bad, I triggered you. I understand that hurt your feelings."

"But instead of coming back and talking shit about me and saying I'm not a real fighter, what did you do? You kind of f*cked yourself, right? You backed yourself into a corner because now you have to come with proof of this alleged affair, right? Because the only time I remember ever seeing you in Vegas was at the UFC athlete retreat. You walked up to me in a bar and asked me to peg you in front of multiple other UFC fighters, and I laughed in your face. That's not the definition of a relationship, is it?" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

VanZant even challenged Danis to fight his mixed martial artist husband, Austin Vanderford, in MMA or boxing at any weight at any time.

Dillon Danis Reacts to Paige VanZant Callout Video

Dillon Danis is known for trolling people online without hesitation. He recently responded to Paige's video criticizing him by quoting it and mercilessly trolling both VanZant and her husband, Austin Vanderford.

Per Danis's tweet, "You're crying in that video because you know I have receipts. You sell your a*se hole and nasty botched t*t job pics because you were a terrible fighter and have to support your deadbeat husband, a failed fighter turned OnlyFans c*ck, who can't even support you financially. You must have forgotten why I asked you to peg me because that stank p*ssy filled the room from all the Alpha Male gym members who've n*tted in you."

"Your husband isn't with you because you're special; he's the only braindead c*ck who said yes. You settled for him because I was just too smart to marry a wh*re."

ALSO READ: Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate Claim If Conor McGregor Becomes Irish President, They Will Shift to Ireland: Details Inside