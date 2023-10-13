Dillon Danis hints at Jake Paul fight after claiming Logan Paul missed weight

Dillion Danis, mixed martial artist is all set to face Mervrick Logan Paul in a highly anticipated Boxing match on October 14th, under Misfit's prime card at the AO Arena in Manchester England.

last night they had a press conference where things got out of control when Dillion and Logan started to throw bottles at each other eventually Danis took things further by hitting Logan near his eye with the microphone which gave him a big cut under his eye. The fight was about to get canceled after Logan got injured but he stepped in and now another turn has come up where Danis has publicly tweeted he will fight Jake Paul.

Logan Paul is out Jake Paul facing Dillion Danis

Dillion Danis and Logan Paul are now in a very intense rivalry as Danis crossed the line he trolled Paul’s wife-to-be and got sued later. Last night during their press conference things got out of hand when both the parties and their teams started throwing bottles at each other and then Dillion again crossed the line and threw a microphone at Logan’s eye which gave him a cut under his eyes.

After that incident people assumed Paul might not fight as he got cut just a day before his fight and Misfits called up a backup fighter in case Logan had to pull out of the fight Danis then had a face-off with backup fighter, Mike Perry. Logan then took things on his own and cleared up by posting on X (formerly Twitter) that he was not out.

Now, another turn in the story is just before the weigh-ins when Danis tweeted claiming Logan missed weight he did not make the weight on time which is not fair, and he then tweeted, “Since Logan missed weight and the fight has been canceled, I’ll be facing Jake Paul “

This took the internet through storms there are no official sayings on this none of the official partners or promoters confirmed this rumor but Jake Paul hinted his presence in the absence of his brother he quoted a tweet and said I will always have my brother’s back if he wants me to step in I will step in for him.

Later Logan himself tweeted, “You wish. See you tomorrow” This tweet can be taken in two contexts. But another report by The Mirror suggests Logan has achieved his weight and will face Danis.

