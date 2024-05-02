Dillon Danis Slams Paige VanZant After She Labels Him ‘Not Fighter,’ Threatens to Ruin Her Marriage

Former grappling coach of former UFC champion Conor McGregor and former Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship Dillon Danis slammed Paige VanZant for labeling him as 'not fighter.' Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is going to face Ella Brooke in a boxing match.

Paige VanZant and Ella Brooke will headline MF & DAZN: X Series 15 on Saturday, May 25, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. VanZant was asked in a promotional interview about former UFC fighters who failed when they transitioned to the realm of boxing. The interview named a few mixed martial artists. The first name was Dillion Danis.

In response to Dillon Danis's name, VanZant laughed and said he is not a fighter; she even labeled Ben Askern as not a fighter.

Dillon Danis did not like Paige labeling him as not being a fighter. Dillion quoted the interview with Paige VanZant and warned her to keep his name out of her conversation, or he would spill the beans about their past and ruin her marriage.

Per Dillon Danis's Tweet, "How fast they forget! Haha, relax, Paigey baby, just because I didn't wife you doesn't mean you have to be petty. Don't make me bring up our two trips to Vegas and ruin your marriage."

Paige VanZant Career

Paige VanZant started her career as a mixed martial artist and later competed in the UFC's women's flyweight division. In 2013, she announced that she would be part of the Ultimate Fighter Series.

But days before the Ultimate Fighter Series, Paige was removed from the as she was 20 years old. At that time, the house had alcohol, and the legal age of alcohol consumption was 21 in the US, but VanZant signed a 13-fight deal with UFC.

After competing in the Strawweight division for some time, she moved up to the Flyweight division in 2017.VanZant left UFC in 2020. In her career, she fought thirteen fights, with eight victories and three losses.

VanZant then briefly tried her hand at professional wrestling, wrestling at AEW, and even competing in BKFC. She then launched Fantime and OnlyFans, where she sells her adult content.

