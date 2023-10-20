Dillon Danis threatens to leave Bellator for UFC over THIS condition concerning Jake Paul

Dillon Danis and Paul brothers have been involved in rivalry for a long time now. Recently Logan Paul and Dillon Danis fought on October 14 at Manchester UK. Logan Paul emerged victorious in the boxing match.

Now, Dillon has shown interest in fighting Jake Paul. Before Logan Danis's fight, there was a rumor Logan missed his weight. To which Danis teased he will fight Jake Paul instead. Jake agreed if his brother wanted him to step in he would for his brother.

Dillon Danis wants Jake Paul in PFL

Jake's most recent match was against UFC legend Nate Diaz, and he emerged victorious. He recently announced his return to the ring on December 15th this year. In response, Dillon Danis has called out Jake Paul for an MMA match at PFL. Jake asserted that Bellator is now owned by PFL, effectively making him a PFL fighter. He declared that he would remain with the promotion only if they arranged a fight against Jake Paul. Paul is also signed with PFL for some fights.

In a tweet, Danis stated, "PFL has acquired Bellator. The only way I'll stay is if they book me against Jake Paul; otherwise, I'm heading to the UFC."

Nate Diaz called out Jake Paul for rematch

This year, in August, Diaz made his official boxing debut against YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul. He lost the bout against Paul. The Problem Child recently announced on his Instagram that he will make his return this year in December in the ring against an unknown challenger for now.

Diaz took things into his own hands, dropping a picture of him and Paul and quoted, “Rematch with this scared bitch.”

Jake Paul hasn't announced his next opponent until now, whether he will fight against Nate Diaz a second time or if he will face Dillon Danis at PFL.

