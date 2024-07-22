Dillon Danis Trolled by Fans After Announcing USD 50000 Giveaway Offer Over Bold Jake Paul Claim

MMA fighter Dillon Danis recently called out Jake Paul following TKO win over Mike Perry. He claimed that he would offer $50,000 to every account that likes a particular post of his on X (formerly Twitter).

The fighter has a history of asking fans to like his tweets in exchange for money. Danis hints at a potential boxing match against Jake Paul, and will pay fans who believe in The Problem Child’s victory in the hypothetical fight.

Dillon Danis offers $50,000 giveaway in potential Jake Paul fight

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul recently defeated Mike Perry in a much anticipated eight-round fight. Although the latter had his moments, The Problem Child managed to dominate the fight and win via TKO.

Upon witnessing this an old rival of Jake Paul decided to come out of the woodwork. MMA fighter Dillon Danis decided to challenge The Problem Child to a boxing match. He also offered to give away $50,000 to fans who like his tweet.

“If Jake Paul can knock me out, every single person who likes this will get $50,000. I’ll put it in my contract,” wrote Dillon Danis. The tweet currently surpassed over 260,000 likes on X (formerly Twitter).

However, fans are not buying this as Dillon Danis has a history of doing the aforementioned. The MMA fighter often promises to pay fans if they like a certain post. But there are no leads of him giving away the promised money.

Dillon Danis’ tweet was also hit with a community note, stating how the fighter’s reported net worth of $2 million would make it impossible to give away $50,000 to every fan who likes the tweet, which has amassed over 260,000 likes.

A fan by the name of WhoKnowsZombie wrote, “Yeah you couldn’t afford that bro.” This indicates that the giveaway surpasses Dillon Danis’ net worth, who supposedly cannot afford it.

Another user called Ripplepath said, “50k is the same number as the loss of your follower count in the last month.”

“You don't have that money lil bro,” wrote Utdanoldt. A lot of fans believe that Dillon Danis does not have the capacity to pay everyone.

Another user by the name of EmpR6 wrote, “Jake Paul would definitely stop you lmao someone get him a proper boxer to fight please.”

A popular user by the name of Elon Rakhmonov, “Bro nobody believes these tweets.”

Dillon Danis’ last fight was against Jake Paul’s brother Logan Paul. The fight had one of the most anticipated build ups, only for fans to be disappointed following the bout. A heated altercation between both teams proved that the rivalry had not ended.

Jake Paul claims he will defeat Alex Pereira in potential boxing match

After Jake Paul defeated Mike Perry, the fighter called out Alex Pereira in his post fight speech. As Poatan has expressed going into boxing on previous occasions, The Problem Child believes he will defeat the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Alex Pereira went as far as to FaceTime Jake Paul while he was giving his post-fight interview. The contenders had a little back-and-forth on the call. In the press conference, The Problem Child expanded on this.

He stated that Alex Pereira would not be able to fight outside of his UFC contract. The Problem Child also dropped Dana White’s name in the midst. “Will Dana let him out?” asked Jake Paul.

He claimed it was a risk for the UFC light heavyweight champion, if he loses a fight against Jake Paul. However, The Problem Child is not backing down and stated that he wants to fight and is confident in beating Alex Pereira.

Although the uncertainty of the fight taking place is high, fans will be excited to tune in. Can Alex Pereira restrict himself to the constraints of boxing and knock out Jake Paul?