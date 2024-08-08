Dirk Nowitzki Opens Up on Nikola Jokić’s Playing Style, Abilities Before USA-Serbia Olympics Semifinal Match

In an interview with BasketNews, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki discussed Nikola Jokic’s performance ahead of the Serbia vs Team USA semifinal basketball match.

Nikola Jokić and the Serbian men’s basketball team will face Team USA in the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics on August 8, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Serbia reached this stage after a strong tournament showing, including a decisive win over Brazil in the quarterfinals. The match will be held at Bercy Arena in Paris, following Team USA’s earlier victory over Brazil with a score of 122-87.

Nowitzki praised Nikola Jokic’s overall game and highlighted the Serbian star's unique playing style and abilities.

"His game is amazing to me," Nowitzki continued. "Everything seems to be in slow motion, he gets his hands on balls, he's got incredible hands, passing, steals, and just a great finish and super happy for him. He's a good dude, he loves to play, he's always joking around and he's heck of a player.”

Nowitzki emphasized that Jokic executed his fadeaway shot by jumping off his right leg, a technique he himself couldn't master. “Jokic does it over the right side, jumping off the right leg, which I could never do. I always felt more comfortable fading by jumping off my left leg over my right shoulder. But he turns over the other shoulder. It’s a tough shot,” Nowitzki said.

Nowitzki and Jokic are both celebrated international players in the NBA, recognized as premier big men in the league.

Advertisement

Team USA has defeated Serbia twice in the past month, but Serbia could potentially win a single game against the best team in the field. Serbia beat Team USA at the 2019 World Cup, earned silver at the 2023 World Cup, and boasts the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic. Unlike their previous encounters, this time it’s a single-elimination game, meaning the loser will leave without a gold medal. Team USA must approach this game with utmost seriousness.

Nikola Jokic and the Serbian team face a formidable challenge against Team USA. However, Jokic’s presence makes every other Serbian player more dangerous. Opposing defenses must closely monitor Jokic both on and off the ball, which creates additional space for his teammates. His unmatched ability to manipulate defenses and deliver precise passes to cutters and shooters is crucial.

If Jokic plays 38-40 minutes, an upset is possible, though it may be unlikely. If he sits for an extended period or gets into foul trouble, the only question may be the final score margin.

Advertisement