Disappointed Anthony Davis Goes Mic Drop on Jamal Murray After Lakers’ Buzzer-Beater Loss to Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets pulled off an unbelievable 20-point comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers before stopping them for 101-99. The game ran with excitement throughout every minute that’s been played before ending in a nail-biter full blown shot from Jamal Murray.

The final moments of the match went too intense after LeBron James missed an open throw while both teams were at 99 points each. The Nuggets got hold of the ball after LeBron’s attempt proved sterile to put down a winning point.

The ball quickly reached Nuggets' point guard Jamal Murray as he made a heroic attempt to 15-foot buzzer-beater, passing off the towering 6 ft 10 inch tall Anthony Davis. The shot landed lofting in air to the basket taking the Nuggets two points ahead to post a thunderous win.

However, the heartening loss did not go well with Davis as he seemed completely heartbroken. The same was clearly evident on his face during the post-game presser where he was asked about Murray’s shot.

AD was not having it as he responded with: 'Jamal Murray made a shot' before dropping the mic and parting away from the press podium.

With this momentous win, Denver now holds a commanding 2-0 series lead in the first round, posing a significant challenge for the defending champions as they face off in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena for the upcoming games.

Jamal Murray’s Last Minute Heroic Backed by Nikola Jokic

In Game 2 against the Lakers, Jamal Murray's performance showcased resilience and clutch play. Despite a challenging shooting night, going 9-for-24 overall and 0-for-5 from the three-point line, Murray's determination stood out.

Encouraged by his teammates to persist, Murray's pivotal contribution came in the fourth quarter when he exploded by shooting 6-of-8 from the field, scoring 14 crucial points out of his total 20 for the game.

This surge proved to be decisive in the Denver Nuggets' 101-99 comeback win, supported by Nikola Jokic’s standout triple-double performance. While the Lakers showcased their star power with LeBron James and Anthony Davis delivering notable stats, Murray's late-game heroics and Denver's continued success against the Lakers in playoffs cemented their lead in the series.

