Disgusted by Patrick Mahomes’ Behavior, Andy Reid Walks Away From Chiefs Training Camp

The Chiefs are set to begin their preparation for NFL 2024 in a few days. A video of head coach Andy Reid walking away from Patrick Mahomes in disgust has emerged online. The Chiefs’ HC didn’t seem happy with his star quarterback’s behavior.

The reigning Super Bowl champions concluded their OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June. The squad will regroup later this month. The Chiefs have been through a chaotic offseason. In March, their top receiver, Rashee Rice, was involved in a multi-vehicle car accident. Later, the Chiefs’ kicker, Harrison Butker, gave a controversial speech. The Chiefs would like to stay away from more controversy.

Andy Reid walks away from Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs posted a compilation of funny moments from their winning campaign and training camp. The video includes funky behavior from Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Mahomes. “This is a special language only football players speak... and it's beautiful,” the Chiefs captioned the video.

The 3x Super Bowl champion could be seen vigorously moving his hands for warmup. At the end of the clip, Patrick Mahomes makes a weird move in front of Reid. The head coach shakes his head in disgust and walks away from him.

Reid probably took the Chiefs social media team’s words too seriously. Since he is not a player, he could not understand Mahomes’ special language. The player wasn’t satisfied with Big Red’s reaction. He took to X to share his views on the reaction.

“Why coach walk away like that!,” Mahomes wrote on his X handle with multiple laughing emojis. Both Mahomes and Reid saw the funny side of the incident. The head coach had defended Kelce after the tight end shouted at him during the Super Bowl. The big man understands his players’ surge of emotions.

Patrick Mahomes ensures fans a three-peat

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in February to win their second consecutive Super Bowl, becoming the eighth franchise to do so. However, no side has managed to win it thrice in a row. The Kansas City Chiefs have had the opportunity to be the first side to do so this season.

Patrick Mahomes is confident about his side completing a three-peat. He promised the fans that the Chiefs would do it all over again in New Orleans. A fan criticized him for handing away the Vince Lombardi trophy during the trophy parade. Mahomes explained that it was a replica. He added that he would bring a real one home in 2025.

Mahomes joined Kelce on stage during Kelce Jam. He then ensured the crowd that the duo wasn’t satisfied with two titles. They want to continue their golden run. The tight end-quarterback pair wants their fourth ring Super Bowl as soon as possible.