DJ Akademiks Reveals KSI’s Boxing Promotion Misfits Offered Him Massive Purse to Fight Meek Mill

Popular Hip Hop personality DJ Akademiks revealed on his podcast that KSI’s boxing promotion misfits offered him $1.5 million to fight American Rapper Meek Mill. DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill have been beefing for quite some time now.

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks started beefing when DJ Akademiks linked Meek Mill with Diddy and claimed they were in some sort of physical relationship.



Their feud took a serious turn when Meek Mill sent police to DJ Akademik's place and even challenged him to a fistfight. DJ Akademiks also accepted the fight challenge of Meek Mills.

While talking on the podcast DJ Akademiks said, “ I am trying to get into a boxing ring with him, this is the legal way you walk away with a bunch of money and you can say you knocked me out for the rest of your life and if I win it’s over. We got an offer from one company that said a million dollars another company is one with KSI they said we do a million and a half, but he is not responding, I don’t know I don’t know."

Further revealing possible reasons why Meek is not responding, DJ Akademik said, “If you have been the number one in Philly for almost ten years you don’t want it to end with one knockout it’s like we are fighting for the title of who is the new king of Philly.”

KSI Mocked Jake Paul for fighting Mike Tyson

KSI and Jake Paul are undoubtedly two of the biggest influencer boxers of all time, KSI was beefing with the Paul brothers for a long time, and KSI even fought Logan Paul twice in a boxing match and on both occasions, he was the winner.



Later, KSI and Logan decided to make peace and even started a drink company Prime together, and now Logan Paul and KSI hang out together. On the other hand, Jake Paul and KSI still hate each other and they are going to face each other in the boxing ring.

Jake Paul will face Mike Tyson in a boxing match on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. KSI and Jake Paul never miss a chance to take shots at each other.

Recently KSI appeared on Logan Paul’s Impulsive Podcast where he took virtual jabs at Jake for fighting 60-year-old boxing icon Mike Tyson.

KSI expressed, “ Honestly, I just think it’s sad, bro, think it’s super sad. I don’t know why Jake took it. It’s a lose-lose. Literally, he knocks out Mike Tyson and he’s beaten what, and OAP? Old-Age-Person. He’s 57. Mike Tyson is 57 years old. Yes, in his prime, this would have been crazy. But now it’s like, this is just sad.”

