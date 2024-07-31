DJ Moore Makes NFL History With Franchise Record 4 Year USD 110 Million Extension

Last year, the Chicago Bears traded the first overall selection for a package including wide receiver DJ Moore. Now he has signed the largest extension in franchise history, a four-year, $110 million contract that would keep him in Chicago until the 2029 season, numerous media sites reported Tuesday night.

DJ Moore got the highest ever extension from the Bears

According to ESPN, Moore and the Bears have agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract agreement that includes an $86.2 million guarantee and keeps Moore in Chicago until the 2029 season.

Moore has two years left on the contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers. Moore becomes the first receiver in NFL history to have the first ten years of his career covered by guaranteed contracts.

Moore had two years left on the extension he signed at the end of his rookie deal with the Carolina Panthers and was slated to become a free agent in 2026. He is presently under contract with the Bears until the 2029 season and leads a wide receiver group that includes 12-year veteran Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.

Moore's contract was breached by the Bears, even though he still had two years remaining on his initial deal with the Panthers, which moved over when he was traded to Chicago. But general manager Ryan Poles wanted to act swiftly to secure the team's top wide receiver.



Moore's $110 million contract ranks him as the fifth-highest-paid receiver in the NFL. He is behind only Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Tyeeek Hill, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. His $27.5 million average yearly value ranks him eighth in the NFL, slightly ahead of Cooper Kupp.

Advertisement

Moore, 27, undoubtedly earned the contract after setting career highs in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364), and total touchdowns with nine (eight receiving, one rushing) in his debut season with Chicago. Only three Bears players have accumulated more receiving yards in a single season.

At the time of the deal, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles stated that he was "over the moon" to obtain Moore from the Panthers and was concerned that the receiver might not be available if the Bears waited until March 10, 2023, when the move was consummated.

Also Read: Jonathan Owens Being Supportive to Simone Biles at Paris Olympics 2024 Makes Him Go Viral

DJ Moore’s Career and Statistics in the NFL

Moore was drafted 24th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft and soon established himself as an important offensive weapon. By the end of the 2023 season, he had more than 5,200 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, making him one of the league's most dependable and consistent receivers.

Advertisement

Moore was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2023, and he remains a priority target. Moore, known for his powerful hands, route-running accuracy, and ability to gain yards after the catch, is still an important part of any team's passing offense.