DK Metcalf wins NFL fans over as he takes off jersey and gifts it to Logan Thomas after finding out his son is a fan

This weekend captured the most wholesome moment at the Lumen Field when DK Metcalf from Seattle Seahawks gave his jersey to Washington Commanders tight end.

After the Seahawks vs Commanders game, Logan Thomas told Metcalf how big of a fan his son is.

“Hey, I know it might not mean nothing but my son, big fan. He’s 15, built just like you, bro. Keep doing your thing, bro,” the tight end had said while shaking hands with the wide receiver.

Upon hearing this, DK Metcalf took out his jersey, signed it, and gave it to Logan. This wholesome moment was shared by the NFL on Twitter (now X) handle and fans were all over the post, sharing their unique reactions.

How did fans react when DK Metcalf gave his signed jersey to Logan Thomas for his son?

The cute exchange between DK Metcalf and Logan Thomas became a viral piece on the internet, and NFL fans were just impressed with both these players.

“I don’t know if DKM is a dad, but that moment will make him a great dad as he sees the love the man has for his son, and it moved him. What an awesome moment,” commented an NFL fan, praising the tight end for Commanders.

“Plot twist, he has no son. Just wanted the Jersey 😂. Nah jk that was awesome,” said another fan, adding a flake of sarcasm in his comment. The moment, indeed, was awesome.

“Dope of DK and such a cool father to give your son this gift 💝,” said a fan, impressed with the type of father Lumen Field is.

“D.K. good dude moment. Always liked the man. Goodluck to Seattle in their playoff push. Also, when we signing Logan’sLogan’s son?” commented an NFL fan. To be honest, there might be quite a while until Logan’s son gets into the NFL.

“As a niners fan, it pains me to say nice things about the Seahawks, but this is cool as all get out. Much respect for @dkm14,” said a San Francisco 49ers fan, impressed with DK Metcalf.

After having a 29-26 win over Commanders, the Seahawks will be facing Ram on November 19, this Sunday at the SoFi Stadium, California.

The last match the Seahawks had with the Rams, the latter won it by 30-13 on September 10. Who do you think will take the winner’s cap this time?