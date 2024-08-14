Do Dominik and Rey Mysterio Get Along in Real Life? Find Out

Dominik Mysterio is probably despised the most by WWE fans for his excellent character work as a heel. He turned into a bad guy in 2022, attacking Edge and his father Rey Mysterio to align with Judgement Day.

After turning on his father, Dirty Dom continuously disrespects his father at any given opportunity on the TV screen. Even during interviews, keeping the kayfabe intact, he doesn't miss the chance of dissing his father, making fans question whether the father-son duo of WWE get along in real life. Some fans even doubt whether Rey Mysterio or Eddie Guerrero is the real father of Dominik.

In real life, Rey and Dominik Mysterio share a close bond similar to any other normal family. Their relationship on the screen is only for the entertainment purposes of fans, and it is completely different behind the camera.

As a matter of fact, Rey Mysterio is a proud father of Dominik Mysterio for his brilliant work in the past couple of years as a heel. Dirty Dom has stepped out of the shadow of his father to build his own image, making him one of the well-known faces of WWE at the moment.

Talking to Fightful before WrestleMania 39, Rey expressed his happiness seeing Dominik's progress in his career, saying, "Wow, could you believe how much he’s grown and how good he’s getting? I hear it. I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me feel extremely proud of his work."

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet a couple of months ago, he shared the same words of admiration for his son's work as the Dirty Dom. As per the WWE Hall of Famer, Dominik now has his own identity, and it is incredible to see the growth he has had since turning heel. Rey and his wife are pleased with the way his career has shaped since his debut.

Another proof of the good relationship between Dominik and Rey is the former's recent wedding ceremony, which took place on March 6, 2024. The parents of Dominik, Rey and Angie Mysterio, attended the wedding, showing they get along well in real life.

As the fans question their father-son relationship, it showcases how convincing Dominik Mysterio is as a heel. He is one of the few wrestlers of the current generation who stays in character even during real-life interviews. In a recent episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul, Dirty Dom didn't miss the opportunity of belittling his father Rey, staying in his WWE persona.