‘Do Not Come for Me, Swifties’: TikTok Star Reveals She Flirted With Travis Kelce Without Knowing Who the NFL Star Was

A TikTok star has revealed her flirtatious encounter with Travis Kelce at a New York nightclub, however, she was not aware of who the NFL star was at the time of their meeting. Millie Ford, who is now aware that the tight end is dating global icon Taylor Swift, has asked her fans to not come for her as nothing happened between the two.

The Australian influencer also added that she absolutely loves the power couple who has been dating publicly since last September when Swift was seen cheering for her NFL beau.

Australian TikTok star Millie Ford reveals her flirtatious encounter with Travis Kelce

Millie Ford, on her Missed the Memo podcast recently shared how she flirted with Travis Kelce. According to her, she was wearing a mask which was noticed by the Kansas City Chiefs' star and the 34-year-old American football player joked about it while being at a distance. She said he asked her to “take off” her mask.

She recalled, “Oh my gosh, should I go over? He's kind of cute.” The influencer further said that they danced in the show's VIP section in a nightclub in New York. According to her, he even talked about her Australian accent saying, “Oh my gosh, you're Australian!"

Meanwhile, she was unaware of the fact that the man she was talking to at the club was actually Travis Kelce! Her friends, however, were shocked and exposed her to reality. Her friends said, “Do you know who that is? It's only like the greatest tight end of all time. Travis Kelce.”

But Millie didn't know who the NFL player was. “Who's that?” she replied. The internet personality is now expecting the Swifties don't come to her.

“Do not come for me, Swifties. Nothing happened. I'm very happy for Taylor and Travis,” she said. The incident happened two years back when the three-time Super Bowl champion was not dating Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are stronger than ever, reveals a source

A source close to the power couple has revealed to People that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who might almost have hit a year anniversary, are stronger than ever. The Cruel Summer hitmaker and the highest-paid tight end of 2024 are “very happy” and “very serious about each other.”

The Chiefs' star, who is gearing for a three-peat this season with the franchise made his Eras Tour stage debut recently during an introduction to her song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

While Kelce and Swift became a public thing in September, it has already been revealed by the singer that the two were already dating ahead of their first public appearance as a couple.

Since then, the American football tight end and the 14-time Grammy award winner has been spotted on several occasions. While the international star attended many Chiefs games, Travis was seen cheering his pop star girlfriend at different locations of her Eras Tour concert.