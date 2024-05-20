Do Utah Jazz and Josh Giddey Really Have ‘Mutual Interest’ Ahead of NBA Off-Season? Exploring Viral Tweet
Amid the Oklahoma City Thunder looking for Josh Giddey trade, the cloud does not seem clear for him. A recent rumor has sparked rows on the internet of Giddey being linked with Utah Jazz. Find out!
Josh Giddey has been into his playoffs shades as his recent performance did not suffice with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s expectation.
Amid all the landing spot speculation, a recent tweet has gone viral claiming that Josh Giddey and the Utah Jazz have a ‘mutual interest’. If taking into account what the tweet suggests,
The Jazz wanted to make a suitable trade for Giddey to their roster and as the OKC is not majorly showing any solid interest in holding on to him.
The tweet that marked widespread attention among the online basketball fans, has gotten over a million views on X/Twitter. However, there is another exception that the tweet was aimed at.
However, this claim takes us back to the allegation put on Josh Giddey that runs around his college time. He was reported to have slept with a 13-year-old girl and as Marca reported, he is also accused of having a child with the minor girl at that time.
Without bragging it any further, we must keep in mind that the account posting the viral tweet was a parody account with the name NBA Centel, a near copy of a credible NBA source named NBA Central.
Additionally, the Karl Malone reference dates back to a couple of decades. The former Jazz legend, Karl Malone was also linked to something similar in the past. He even had to face the furious NBA fans during All-Star Weekend around February, 2023 when Malone caught the attention before heading to Salt Lake City.
There were allegations of Malone impregnating a 13-year-old girl named Gloria Bell back in 1983, which he later termed as his girlfriend.
Also Read: Did Tyler Herro Really Throw Punch At Jimmy Butler For Shouting ‘9 For 27’? Debunking The Viral Claim
The Thunder Are Likely to Trade Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey's expressed fondness for Oklahoma City and his desire to continue with the Thunder demonstrate his commitment to the team, but the speculations OKC hints something else.
However, rumors suggest that a potential trade involving Giddey is on the horizon.
Despite his initial strong impact on the team, his performance during the 2023-24 season, both in the regular season and the playoffs, fell short of expectations.
And with the undeniable emergence of a new core comprising Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, the Thunder may be considering a different direction for their lineup.
Additionally, NBA reporter Anthony Slater has raised the possibility of the Thunder moving on from Giddey this offseason instead of pursuing a contract extension. Considering the team's potential pursuit of veteran upgrades, Giddey's trade candidacy seems to be gaining traction, especially considering the Thunder's advantageous position with valuable first-round draft picks.
Also Read: Anthony Edwards’ Reply to Charles Barkley Not Visiting Minnesota in 20 Years Goes Viral After Game 7 Win vs Nuggets