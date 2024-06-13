Doc Rivers Actor From Clipped Didn’t Know Who Bucks Coach Was Before Accepting Role to Play Him

Acclaimed actor Laurence Fishburne revealed during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that he had been unfamiliar with Doc Rivers before accepting the role to portray him in the show Clipped.

Fishburne, known for iconic roles such as Morpheus in The Matrix, shared that he had no prior knowledge of the former Clippers coach, now the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

During his conversation on the show, Fishburne said,”Who's Doc Rivers? I had no idea who he was. I'm not a sports fan. Luckily, he's still alive with us. I had no preconceived notion of who the man was. I didn't know his history.

“Luckily, he's still alive and we have mutual friends so I was able to get his number and call him and talk to him briefly,” the actor added while talking about their interaction.

However, he was able to connect with Rivers at a Labor Day party and engage in discussions about sports legends like Bill Russell, providing him with valuable insights for his portrayal of Rivers in the series.

The show Clipped provides a platform to explore Rivers' involvement in the Clippers' tumultuous history, particularly during the era overshadowed by the controversy surrounding former owner Donald Sterling.

Additionally, the narrative sheds light on Rivers' leadership and unwavering support for the players during a challenging period marked by public scrutiny and upheaval following Sterling's racist remarks captured in a leaked video.

With 'Clipped' delving into this critical juncture in the team's history, viewers can anticipate a compelling portrayal of the events that ultimately shaped Rivers into the respected coach he is today.

Austin Rivers was not impressed with ‘Clipped’ casting

Former NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst Austin Rivers has expressed strong criticism of the casting choices in the new Hulu series "Clipped."

The show is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, depicting the controversy surrounding former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling's racial remarks. Rivers used his Off Guard podcast to voice his disapproval of the casting, particularly targeting the portrayal of NBA stars.

Rivers mocked the depiction of guard Stephen Curry, lamenting that the actor appeared to be "the third baseman for the Padres," along with his incredulity at the casting choices for Blake Griffin and Chris Paul impersonators.

He also took issue with the portrayal of Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, asserting that it bore no resemblance to the real player.

Rivers spared his criticism for the actor portraying his father, Doc Rivers, acknowledging Laurence Fishburne as a legendary actor before humorously remarking on the difference in physique between his father and Fishburne.

However, the series also stars Ed O’Neill as Sterling and Cleopatra Coleman as his assistant, V. Stiviano. Judging by Rivers' impassioned opinions, his upcoming portrayal in the show will likely be met with great anticipation and scrutiny.

