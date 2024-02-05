Doc Rivers Net Worth - What is NBA All-Star Eastern Conference head coach worth in 2024?

Doc Rivers, born on October 13, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, is a former professional basketball player and coach. He honed his skills at Marquette Golden Eagles in his college years.

In 1983, the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association signed him as a point guard, a position he held until 1991.

Afterwards, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks, and the San Antonio Spurs, showcasing his exceptional talent with an NBA All-Star title in 1988.

Rivers then transitioned into coaching, starting his NBA coaching career with the Orlando Magic. In his debut season, he was honored with the 2000 NBA Coach of the Year award.

A successful journey followed, with fruitful associations with the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

2008 saw him steer the Celtics to an NBA championship victory. Apart from his sporting pursuits, Rivers earnestly contributes to philanthropy, utilizing his influence to further meaningful causes.

On January 26, 2024, he took up the mantle of head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, filling in for Adrian Griffin, who was relieved from his duties after 43 games.

Ensuing his appointment, within a fortnight, he claimed a win for the Bucks, leading to his choice as the head coach for the Eastern Conference team in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Doc Rivers Net Worth in 2024?: $60 Million (estimated)

In 2024, Doc Rivers boasts a net worth of $60 million. As a former professional basketball player, he has carved quite a reputation for himself both as a coach and a television broadcaster.

Since 1983, Rivers has maintained a continuous presence in the NBA, emerging as one of its most notable identities. His roles have spanned from player to coach, and more recently, a broadcaster.

In the 1983 NBA Draft, Rivers became the Atlanta Hawks' 31st overall pick. His peak season was 1986-87 when he managed impressive game averages of 12.8 points and 10.0 assists.

His talent on the court earned him a spot in the All-Star game of 1998, his only All-Star appearance. Capping off his playing career in 1996, Rivers retired with a game average of 10.9 points, 5.7 assists, and three rebounds.

What is Doc Rivers’ Salary?

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Doc Rivers has signed a coaching contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, securing his position through the 2026-27 season with an estimated value of $40 million.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be compensating former coaches Mike Budenholzer and Adrian Griffin, along with Rivers, for the next 3.5 years.

Following his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the 2022-23 season, where Nick Nurse was appointed as the new head coach, the 62-year-old Rivers, who previously coached the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, and Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008, was without a coaching position.

Milwaukee's decision to part ways with Adrian Griffin occurred after just 43 games in his inaugural season, despite a commendable Eastern Conference record of 30 wins and 13 defeats.

Doc Rivers Endorsements and Investments

Prominent basketball personality Doc Rivers has amassed an impressive net worth through securing endorsement deals with many popular brands including Nike, Apple, and Adidas among others.

These affiliations have significantly complemented his income stream beyond his career as both a player and a coach.

Forecasters estimate Rivers' net worth to be approaching $60 million by 2024, a figure set to rise with his ongoing future earnings and financial investments.

Also an active philanthropist, Rivers has been integral in charities such as the NBA’s Coaches for Racial Justice campaign, exemplifying his dedication to causes beyond his financial gains.

Beyond his highly recognized coaching career, Rivers diversified his professional portfolio by joining the top NBA television broadcast team for ESPN/ABC in 2023.

Investments by Rivers extend far beyond the basketball court too. His financial portfolio includes commitments to companies like Aspiration and HyperIce, as well as real estate investments in an opulent residence in Orlando, Florida, and a luxury condominium in Los Angeles

Renowned for not only his success in his profession but also his philanthropic efforts and dedication to his family, Rivers currently stands as the head coach of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

Doc Rivers House

In the spring of 2017, Doc Rivers invested $9.5 million in an elegant Spanish-style, two-story beachfront residence positioned within Malibu Cove Colony's elite zone.

This home, constructed back in 1978, still carried its period's hallmarks, like Saltillo tiles and hefty wooden accents.

Rivers initiated comprehensive renovations to give the home a modern touch - including replacing tiles, installing built-in shelves, sprucing up the exposed timber with paint, and integrating Fleetwood doors.

The house got an uplift with the removal of aged oak and lattice panels from the kitchen. This renovation brightened up the residence's overall aesthetic.

The residence extends across 3,400 square feet, encompassing four grand bedrooms, six restrooms, an exquisite kitchen, a media lounge, and a sauna-based spa room.

The main suite saw notable improvements like installing hardwood plank flooring in neutral tones and a white shading treatment to mellow down the semi-vaulted ceiling.

Architectural value added with the arched entrances, a bar-centric courtyard, and an isolated spa with a Japanese soaking bathtub and a sauna.

Rivers put the home on the market for a nearly $13 million price after transitioning from the Clippers to coaching the Philadelphia 76ers and finally transacted the property for $12.25 million.

Furthermore, Rivers secured a lavish new $8.2 million home located in Hollywood Hills’ renowned Bird Streets region.

Structured unusually as a one-story house with sprawling four bedrooms, this Hampton-style property overlooks the ocean and the cityscape.

The extensively remodeled abode flaunts a gourmet kitchen designed by a professional, notable high ceilings, and an efficient floor plan that interconnects all common areas to the stunning backyard, which accommodates year-round outdoor gatherings.

With the remodel, a separate steel and glass guest house worth millions of dollars with a full bath was built.

The backyard further houses a swimming pool for athletes and an infinity spa. Rivers' real estate portfolio also listed an $11.25 million home on Sunset Strip's cul-de-sac.

This house spreads over 4,000 square feet, including three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a guesthouse, and a pool. Rivers also owned a high-rise condominium in Beverly West Residences, acquired for $5.5 million after he took the mantle of the Los Angeles Clippers' head coach in 2013.

Doc Rivers’ NBA Career and Broadcasting Career

For a whopping 14 seasons, Doc Rivers actively participated in the NBA, significantly for teams such as Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs, primarily taking on the role of a point guard.

Moreover, he coached several NBA teams like the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers, setting a path for the Celtics to secure an NBA championship in 2008.

During his coaching tenure, he successfully recorded wins in 1097 regular-season games while losing only 763. Known for his valuable additions to the sport both as a coach and a player, Rivers is presently the Milwaukee Bucks' head coach.

Doc Rivers, not just a former NBA player and coach, also boasts of a vast broadcasting career. His journey with ESPN's broadcasting team took off in 2003, which placed him at the helm of the 2004 NBA Finals' broadcasting responsibility.

Following his short-lived coaching stint, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to let him go, leading to his return to ESPN in the summer of 2023. Rivers now form the major portion

Doc Rivers Family

Raised in Maywood, Illinois, Doc Rivers played basketball during his high school days at Proviso East. He was the child of Grady Rivers, a police officer, and Bettye Rivers, an assembly line worker at Automatic Electric, according to the Orange County Register.

While attending Marquette University, Rivers, a promising basketball player, encountered Kristen Campion, an original resident of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, they tied the knot in 1986 and expanded their family with four children.

The couple welcomed their first child, Jeremiah Rivers, on July 27, 1987, followed by their only daughter, Callie Rivers, on September 17, 1989.

Austin Rivers made his entry into the family on August 1, 1992, and the last-born, Spencer Rivers, arrived on June 27, 1995.

All the Rivers children cultivated a strong interest in sports while nurturing impressive talents themselves.

Adam Jones was also a part of the Rivers household, as Rivers and his former wife Kristen adopted him, according to the Inquirer.

Jones contends that his upbringing was parallel to the other Rivers children and fondly addresses his adoptive parents as mom and dad.

Rivers’ relations with his son Austin, currently a player for the Timberwolves, have been complex. In 2015, while Rivers was the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, he traded for Austin, who played under his father for a little over three seasons.

Rivers admitted signing Austin was a tough choice as it could potentially jeopardize familial ties, as he shared with Grantland.

Rivers' daughter Callie Rivers married NBA star Seth Curry who was previously with the Brooklyn Nets and was under Coach Rivers' training in Philadelphia before his trade to the Nets.

Rivers manifested immense pleasure for his daughter's union with Curry, saying in his conversation with Andscape, “As my mom and dad would say, ‘They’ve just been raised right.’

They [the Currys] are just terrific kids, which is a testament to their parents Sonya and Dell.”

Doc Rivers Charity

Doc Rivers actively contributes to charity work. He advocates for Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD), a group committed to eradicating poverty.

Despite his role as the leader of the Los Angeles Clippers, Rivers constantly supports ABCD.

Furthermore, he's on the National Advisory Board for Positive Coaching Alliance, a nonprofit targeting student-athlete growth.

Since 2011, Rivers has engaged in charitable events like the ABCD basketball match.

Doc Rivers Custom-Made Lexus

In 2016, the Los Angeles Clippers successfully orchestrated a raffle which resulted in one lucky fan driving away in a custom-made Lexus, complete with a distinctive GPS featuring Coach Doc Rivers' voice.

This was no ordinary Lexus RC F - it was a unique edition designed with Clippers aficionados in mind. Elevating the car above a regular Lexus was the GPS voice guide, which was none other than Doc Rivers himself.

The Clippers worked in collaboration with Lexus for this promotional event, presenting a car decorated in white, with striking red and blue side trim reflecting the team's colors.

Doc Rivers' lively narration on the GPS added an exceptional fun element to the customized car.

Open for participation by fans, the raffle concluded with the car being awarded to one fortunate sweepstakes winner.

This unique car was an inventive promotional item, specifically engineered to attract the attention and evoke the enthusiasm of Clippers fans.

