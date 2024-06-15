Doc Rivers Reveals Damian Lillard Was in ‘Worst Shape’ of His Career When He Joined Training Camp

Famous NBA head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Doc Rivers, recently revealed that athlete Damian Lillard was in the worst shape of his life when he rejoined the training camp. Lillard, known for his clutch performances and nicknamed “Dame Time,” faced significant challenges this offseason that ultimately affected his health. These surprising comments from the coach have made waves in the NBA world.

Lillard's Offseason Struggles

The coach mentioned shocking details during a recent appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," where he discussed a candid conversation with Lillard about his offseason struggles. Lillard was honest in his conversation, and his admission about being in his “worst shape” shook fans. This was a significant gap for Lillard, especially as this was supposed to be a new beginning for him after 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, his offseason was far from smooth.

During dinner with Rivers, Lillard admitted, "I didn't work out all summer. It's the first time in my life that I've not worked out. I was so scared of getting injured working out." He knew he was going to get traded. Lillard added, "You know, I did some light running. I did some shooting with no one in the gym. But I didn't go hard at all."

This lack of training was partly due to personal problems. Lillard was going through a tough divorce, which left him emotionally drained. His children were caught in the middle, and the stress made it hard for him to focus on his usual intense training. By the time he reported to the Bucks, his game had suffered. The 8-time All-Star saw a big drop in his performance, with his points per game falling from 32.2 with the Trail Blazers to just 24.3 with the Bucks. His impact on the team has been significant, and the drop in numbers has affected his confidence as well.

The Impact on the Bucks

Damian Lillard's poor health had a clear impact on the Milwaukee Bucks' season. Despite the athlete putting in his best effort, the team's performance was inconsistent, leading to a disappointing season. The Bucks won only 49 games and were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers. This was a big letdown compared to the high hopes the team had after acquiring Lillard.

The real challenge has just begun, especially as Jrue Holiday, the player traded for Lillard, is now close to winning a championship with the Boston Celtics. This adds to the Bucks' woes.

Doc Rivers became the head coach after Adrian Griffin was replaced mid-season. Rivers has faced the tough job of fixing the Bucks' defensive problems. The team is still struggling and continues to face disappointment. Now, Rivers' public comments about Lillard have upset fans who feel he betrayed his player's trust.

The Bucks face significant challenges moving forward. They must decide whether to keep their current team or make major changes. For Lillard, the focus will be on getting back into top physical and mental shape. If he can return to his best form, he has the potential to lead the Bucks back into championship contention.

What are your thoughts on being in shape in the sports world? Share with us in the comments.

