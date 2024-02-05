‘Doc Rivers Strikes Again’: Incredible Comeback Win by Jazz With 38 Points in 11 Seconds vs Buck Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

After securing a victory over Dallas through an impressive comeback, the Milwaukee Bucks journeyed to Salt Lake City for their second face-off against the Utah Jazz, this season.

Despite reducing their losing margin by one point, the Bucks couldn't avert a 123-108 defeat, their previous encounter with the Jazz having ended in a crushing 132-116 loss at home on January 8.

Assisting the Jazz to break their three-game losing streak, Collin Sexton delivered an impressive 19 points. John Collins chipped in, offering 15 points and 10 rebounds, as did Keyonte George with his contribution of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo topped the scoring for the Bucks with 33 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds whilst Bobby Portis and Malik Beasley added 27 and 16 points respectively.

Milwaukee, despite missing key starters Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, had Damian Lillard contributing 12 points, six assists, and a season-high two blocks.

A decisive fourth quarter saw the Jazz overtake the Bucks with a scoreline of 40-13.

This defeat was met with disappointment from Bucks' fans who blamed the outcome on the coaching of Doc Rivers.

Advertisement

Coming after a successful debut as Milwaukee Bucks' coach with a win against the Dallas Mavericks on February 4, this was very much a bitter pill.

However, the February 4 victory confirmed Rivers as the Eastern Conference All-Star coach for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Despite the Bucks' impressive 33-17 record, ranking them second in the Eastern Conference, Rivers expressed surprise at his selection for the All-Star role, calling it 'ridiculously bad'.

He replaced Adrian Griffin, who was relieved of his duty as head coach before Rivers' appointment.

In this match against the Jazz, the Bucks managed to secure 19 points from 16 Utah turnovers and didn't concede a point from a turnover until the third quarter was nearing its end.

Facing a 19-point deficit, Utah managed a turnaround in the fourth quarter. A 19-3 run initiated by back-to-back 3-pointers from Kelly Olynyk and Markkanen put the Jazz ahead at 104-102 with 6:26 left. Markkanen's second go-ahead 3-pointer sealed this comeback.

Although Milwaukee briefly regained the lead with a layup from Antetokounmpo, it was the Jazz who took control to clinch the game.

Utah extended its lead to 123-108 with less than a minute to go, scoring on six consecutive possessions, beginning and ending with baskets from George.

Doc Rivers Analyzes Bucks' Struggles: Antetokounmpo Expresses Confidence in Team's Direction

The Bucks, with a score of 33-17, spearheaded the game with a 19-point lead in the first half. This was due to a blazing 14-0 streak at the onset of the second quarter, which subsequently escalated to 19-2, leaving the Jazz staggered.

However, the Jazz didn't back down and the Bucks seemed depleted due to the high altitudes of the Rocky Mountains.

"We had ideal shot opportunities," voiced Doc Rivers, the coach of the Bucks. "Every shot had no blockage, yet they only ricocheted off the front rim.

We might have aimed more for the post, but that would have led to a double team by them, forcing us to eject and still concluding in a long-range attempt. Credit goes to them."

Advertisement

Although the Bucks emerged victorious in their initial game under River's guidance in Dallas, they experienced three losses out of four during their subsequent road trip, starting from when Rivers assumed the role on January 29 in Denver.

However, positivity persists amidst the team, especially due to the players' faith in their evolving defensive persona fostered through tactical planning and dogged perseverance.

Furthermore, alterations in the offensive strategy are paving the way for improved shot chances.

"Once things stabilize, I genuinely believe we'll be in a tremendous position," asserted Antetokounmpo. "I'm convinced we're on course towards positive progress."

In their past four matches, the Bucks have conceded an average of 118 points per game, which is nearly two points less than their season average prior to the Jazz showdown.

Furthermore, in half of the 16 quarters played, they've restricted their competitors to less than 30 points.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LeBron James Had THIS Reaction When Asked About Cryptic Tweet and Player Option Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors