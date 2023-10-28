Doctors advise Randy Orton to retire amid his WWE return rumors; DETAILS inside

Randy Orton is considered to make his return soon after a year-long break from WWE programming. Orton was out due to his back surgery; he had his back fusion surgery last year. He was the tag team champion alongside Riddle.

Last month, Randy Orton was seen outside the performance center in Orlando, Florida, which more solidified his return rumors. According to some reports earlier, Randy Orton is set to make his return near Survivor Series 2023, and WWE is working on his new merchandise.

Randy Orton’s return to WWE

Now Dave Meltzer talked about Randy Orton’s return and his injury status. He said, “When asked about Orton returning at Survivor Series, we were told that is the suggested time frame, so likely about a month or so. His doctor did suggest he retire due to back issues, but Orton makes a ton of money and wants to go until he’s 50 if at all possible.”

According to Meltzer, Randy Orton has only a few matches left in his career; he is 43 years old. And if this report is one hundred percent accurate, then Orton has only 6 to 7 years left.

What’s next for Randy Orton?

Randy Orton is an exceptional talent and made his way to the top of this industry. He is the son of former WWE wrestler Bob Orton Jr.

Orton is the third-generation superstar of his family. He is also the youngest world champion in the history of WWE. He has wrestled for over two decades in WWE and recently completed his 20 years with the brand.

Randy Orton’s last run was in the tag team division alongside Matt Riddle, who was released by the company last month.

Fans expected him to return and turn heel on his tag team partner Riddle, but for now, this feud will not happen as Riddle is no longer working with the company.

Fans even speculated a match of Orton against his old faction partner Cody Rhodes, as they both have a long history together. There is a huge possibility of Randy Orton having a match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as his last rivalry was against The Bloodline. According to some old rumors, Randy Orton was the original opponent for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022.

