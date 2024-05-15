Documentary Based on Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Xavier Babudar to Release on Amazon Prime

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in February to become the fifth team to win consecutive Super Bowls. They are aiming for a 3-peat this season and Patrick Mahomes has guaranteed the fans that he’ll do it again in New Orleans.

Most of the teams get a documentary series of their journey after achieving a feat. When we think about a documentary revolving around the reigning Super Bowl champions, we think of their performance in the past 5 seasons. Well, the Chiefs will feature in a documentary but it’d not be about their dynasty.

Xavier Abudar, the Chiefs’ Special Fan

A crime documentary based on real events will feature Patrick Mahomes’ side. An insider has revealed that Amazon has approved a show to bring the story of the Chiefs’ Superfan to the center stage. But this superfan is way different from others.

Xavier Abudar will be the main man of the documentary titled ChiefAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing. Abudar doesn't have a crazy cool moment with the Chiefs, he is a bank robber who pulls off his heists in Chiefs' jerseys. Abudar's real interviews will be used for the show.

Chiefs Will Join Kelce on Amazon

Travis Kelce is going to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity, a spin-off of the game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend has also signed up for a horror show. Kelce has been trying different things in the offseason.

Apart from his OTT presence, Travis Kelce also hosts a podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. The Kelce brothers talk about everything from the NFL to their personal lives. Many celebrities have been on the podcast sharing their stories with the world. The Chiefs’ tight end will be with his teammates for his next off-the-field adventure.